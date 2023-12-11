Protesters arrested after defacing Treaty of Waitangi exhibit at Te Papa

The group used power tools and spray paint on the Te Papa exhibit.

Protesters have climbed an exhibit at Te Papa Museum in Wellington and defaced the English version of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The group, Te Waka Hourua, entered the museum around midday on Monday, making their way to level four, where they used spray paint and a power tool to damage the exhibit.

On Monday afternoon, police said they had arrested 12 people following the protest.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with intentional damage, obstructing police, and breach of bail, a 53-year-old woman has been charged with intentional damage and a 46-year-old man and 52-year old woman have been charged with breach of bail.

Eight other protesters were arrested for trespass after refusing to leave Te Papa.

Video shows a man using abseiling equipment above the giant English translation of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

A group of police are standing below the man, while another group take away a protester in handcuffs.

A large number of protesters continue to talk and wave signs while police wait for the man to come down from the ceiling.

Down in the lobby, another group from Te Waka Hourua set up banners on the staircase.

“Tell the truth/Kōrero pono mai”, they read.

A man speaks over a megaphone to a gathering crowd about why they’re there.

Te Papa spokesperson Kate Camp said they respected the right of people to express their views and to protest, but that they were disappointed that the group had damaged the display.

“This display shows English and te reo Māori versions of the Treaty,” she said.

Level four of the museum would be closed for the rest of the day and ‘The Signs of a Nation’ display would be closed until further notice, she said.

The exhibition has evolved over time, and it will continue to, Camp said.

The museum engaged with the protest group, including releasing information under the Official Information Act, before Monday, she said.

When asked how the abseiler was able to get access to the ceiling, whether they had any idea protest action was being taken, how much the damage would cost and whether they were worried about further action, Camp said they wouldn’t comment.

”Can’t really comment on any of those I’m afraid, as it’s part of the incident review and response.”

Te Waka Hourua said they called on Te Papa in 2021 to take the English version down.

“Te Tiriti, in te reo Māori, is the only legitimate, legally binding agreement."

The group accused Te Papa of perpetuating a dangerous lie “long used by the government to trample Māori rights and enforce colonial rule on the land and its people.”

The mis-education around Te Tiriti has resulted in a population who are ignorant of the promises made to Māori, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the police earlier said a man abseiled within the building and used an angle grinder and spray paint to damage the exhibit, they said.