'Insufficient evidence' to lay charges for fire in historic Napier building

No charges will be laid in relation to a suspicious fire that destroyed a prominent vacant Napier property in August, after a police investigation found insufficient evidence.

The property, formerly Kiwi Keiths Quality Backpackers, on Marine Parade burned to the ground in the early hours of August 15.

The property consisted of three buildings, all about 100 years old, on three titles.

They had been used by squatters intermittently since the backpackers business closed in 2021 and had been the scene of at least two small fires over the past two years.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Fire-damaged remains of 'Kiwi Keiths' backpackers on Napier's Marine Parade. The site has looked like this since August.

On Monday police said their investigation into the suspicious fire in August had concluded.

“Police have completed a number of enquiries, including speaking to witnesses and persons of interest, however at this time there is insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges,” a spokesperson said.

“The investigation has been closed, however this would be reviewed in the event new information comes to light,” they said.

The building was owned by Nautilus Family Trust Ltd., which in 2019 said it planned to build a multi-story hotel on the site.

The 820sqm site consists of three titles.

The company put the property back on the market in July 2023. The combined council land value of the three properties was $2.3million.

Nautilus Family Trust Ltd. director Murali Kodoor was contacted for comment.