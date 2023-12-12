Construction companies and directors charged in first-ever criminal cartel prosecution

Two construction companies and two directors have been charged after allegedly colluding to rig bids for infrastructure projects in Auckland.

The charges have been filed by the Commerce Commission in the country’s first-ever prosecution for criminal cartel conduct.

John Small, the Commerce Commission’s chair, said the proceedings had been filed in the Auckland District Court and sent a strong message to businesses that the Commission will not tolerate cartel conduct.

"Cartel conduct harms consumers through higher prices or reduced quality, and it harms other businesses that are trying to compete fairly. The criminalisation of cartel conduct in 2021 underlines just how serious and harmful this offending is.

“Bid rigging of publicly funded construction contracts loads extra costs onto taxpayers and the New Zealand economy as conduct of this type undermines fair competition.”

A cartel is where two or more businesses agree not to compete with each other by price fixing, allocating markets or customers, or restricting the output or acquisition of goods and services.

Bid rigging is a form of price fixing and can also involve allocating markets or customers.