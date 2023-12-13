Meth dealer forfeits property but gets to keep Harley-Davidson for his dad

Craig Matthews agreed for most property to go to the Crown, except for a 2008 Harley-Davidson Night Train road bike, which he wants to be given to his father. (File photo)

The Crown has successfully taken property they say was acquired through meth dealing, but the man responsible has managed to keep one of his motorbikes.

A recently released High Court decision said the Commissioner of Police, with the consent of Craig Matthews, sought permission to settle property orders involving the forfeiture of assets including cars, Harley-Davidson motorbikes and more than $63,000 from an ANZ bank account.

Matthews was convicted of supplying meth in 2020 and sentenced to four years and one month in jail.

He agreed to forfeiture orders in respect of the property taken, but there was one exception. He wanted one of the motorbikes to be released to his father, who was listed as an interested party on the settlement agreement.

The decision, delivered by Justice Helen McQueen, said police initially filed orders to take a Ford Ranger, two Holden Commodores, a 2008 Harley-Davidson Night Train road bike and funds from Marshall’s account in 2020.

Evidence provided to the court showed Matthews was previously subject to forfeiture orders in 2012, and after he was released from prison in 2019 for other offending, he accumulated significant assets “inconsistent” with his income.

Police began investigating and found he was dealing meth. They alleged the vehicles were purchased and controlled by Matthews but put in other people's names who were listed as interested parties on the agreement.

They said the assets were bought through criminal means and Matthews “orchestrated” the supply of meth in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says it was “the biggest meth seizure in New Zealand by over 100 kilos”. (First published June 2023)

A second notice was filed to seize further property, including $35,000 cash found in the Ranger, which was granted in June 2021.

Then, in October that year, a third notice was filed in respect of two Harley Davidsons.

Resolution discussions took place from May 2022, but an extension to file the orders was granted by the court. In August, a settlement agreement was submitted for approval.

Matthews did not contest any matters, but sought the release of the 2008 Harley.

The remaining three bikes were yet to be located by police, but orders were sought regardless.

Although there was no opposition to the orders, the Court had to determine if granting those was appropriate.

The Commissioner’s memorandum said Matthews had acquired an “unlawful benefit” from criminal activity to the value of at least $300,000.

The decision noted the whereabouts of the three bikes was an issue, but said granting the application was appropriate.

Matthews had accepted the property was acquired through criminal means and granting the order was “consistent with the overall interests of justice”.

An order was made directing the forfeiture, except for the 2008 bike that would be returned to Matthews’ father.