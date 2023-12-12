Man in serious condition after being shot by police in Whanganui

Police say the man is in a serious condition and undergoing surgery.

A man who allegedly attacked police in Whanganui has been shot.

Police were called to Talbot St about 3.55am after reports of a man acting suspiciously.

Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser said the man was in a serious condition and undergoing surgery.

He said the man had attempted to run away when police spotted him.

“He has run away from officers to the rear of a property, and the officers have followed him, before he then turned and charged at police staff.

“He has allegedly refused to comply with officers attempting to take him into custody, and continued to assault them.”

Fraser said sponge rounds, a taser and OC spray were used on the man with little effect.

He also attacked and injured a police dog.

“He was subsequently shot by police.”

The Armed Offenders Squad was called in to assist, both at the scene and at Whanganui Hospital, he said.

“Having to use a firearm is the last thing any police officer wants to do, and in this instance our officers had no other option available.

“Locals in Whanganui East can expect to see an increased police presence in the area today, as a scene examination continues.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority would be notified, and a Critical Incident Investigation was under way, he said.

Support was also being offered to the man’s family.

More to come.