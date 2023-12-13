Baby Ru's mum told media she knew who killed him. But has she told police yet?

Baby Ru died on October 22 after he was taken to Hutt Hospital in Wellington in an unresponsive state.

Almost a week after she confessed to the media about knowing how Baby Ru died, police won’t say whether they’ve re-interviewed Storm Wall, Ru’s mother.

Baby Ru, whose full birth name was Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shepherd Wall, had severe injuries and bruising on his body when he died of blunt force trauma on October 22.

Police believe the injuries were inflicted 12 hours before his death and were not accidental.

In early December, Wall told the NZ Herald she witnessed the incident that resulted in her son’s fatal injuries and would soon tell the police the full story.

Asked on Tuesday if Wall had been re-interviewed by police following the public confession, a spokesperson said that they “continue to engage with all of the people that were living at the address at the time of Ru’s death, and that includes a number of interviews”.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied Baby Ru's birth name has been registered. His death certificate will list his name as Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall.

When asked again if they could confirm if Wall had been talked to since making her claim, police said they had nothing more to add than their previous comment.

There are three persons of interest in the case, including Wall, and members of their extended whānau.

Stuff understands the trio, said to have been at home with Ru when he was injured, have not been forthcoming with information to police investigating the homicide.

Stuff previously reported that Wall had offered whānau differing accounts of the night Ru died.

Family spokesperson Ngatanahira Reremoana said Wall told him she put Ru to bed at 7pm and had a shower. She then went to bed, assuming he was asleep, and didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary and didn’t see him until the next morning.

Reremoana later said Wall claimed another woman at the property took Ru under her care so that Wall could go to sleep.

The woman denied she was babysitting Ru that night.

The most recent update from police was at the start of December, when they asked the public to help them find what they considered critical items to the investigation.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police have made an appeal to the public, revealing images of what it says is âcritical evidenceâ in the Baby Ru case.

A swatch of a duvet cover, a digital video recorder and a back-up power supply are among items that police say have been deliberately removed from the crime scene.

The section of duvet cover had been tied around Ru’s neck before death. Police said that it was not the direct cause of death, but the fact that it had been around his neck was incredibly distressing.

“We believe that the items were deliberately removed from the Poole Street, Taita property and have subsequently been concealed or disposed of,” Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said.