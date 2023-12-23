Poisoned wine murder case: Some family and friends believe they know who killed Dave Davan

The killer of Herekino farmer Dave Davan still has not been brought to justice.

Before he died, Dave Davan named the person he believed poisoned him with wine laced with a deadly weedkiller. So two years on, why haven’t police made an arrest? Tony Wall investigates.

Shortly before he fell into a coma, from which he never awoke, Dave Davan called his mate, Walter “Poo” Masters.

“He said ‘I’ve been poisoned’,” Masters recalls. “He said, ‘he’s got me, [name withheld] has got me’.”

It’s been called a “murder mystery”, but some of Davan’s family and friends reckon they know exactly who left the poisoned wine in the 67-year-old’s letterbox in remote Puhata Rd, Herekino in November, 2021.

Davan, described as a “functioning alcoholic”, drank one of the two bottles of port – his favourite – and was fine.

But after just one glass from the second bottle - the seal of which was broken – he fell violently ill and died 26 days later in hospital. Tests found the wine had been poisoned with the highly toxic weedkiller paraquat.

supplied This image of Dave Davan was taken by a mate just a couple of months before he was poisoned.

A Stuff investigation has uncovered new details of what was going on in Davan’s life. He’d been feuding with a man for some time, over money and other matters, trespassing him from his Far North property.

He’d accused the person of stealing items from his barn, there'd been physical altercations and police had been called. At one point, three of Davan’s dogs were shot dead while chained up.

Stuff understands the person Davan named on his deathbed is still the main suspect; police have interviewed him several times, done forensic searches of his property and confiscated his firearms, according to sources.

The person may have had the motive, means and opportunity, but whether there is enough evidence to make an arrest is an entirely different matter.

Stuff asked police why they haven’t laid charges after two years.

In a statement, police said: “This is, and has been, a complex investigation. The investigation is ongoing, however, for operational reasons, we are not in a position to comment on specific details.”

Police will continue to focus on “establishing exactly what took place and holding the person, or persons, responsible for Mr Davan’s death to account”, the statement said.

The suspect can’t be named for legal reasons. Approached at his property, he declined to comment.

‘No mystery’

Conrad Davan is drinking beer and smoking cigarettes as Stuck in the Middle With You plays on the radio and sheep bleat in the paddock below.

He’s at his farm at Sweetwater, 32km north of his father’s place, and today is his 40th birthday. Two days earlier, it was the second anniversary of his dad’s death – so it’s not really a celebration, although there is cake.

Conrad really struggled in the year after his father died, but he’s doing better now.

“There’s always reminders everywhere.”

Conrad believes he knows who did it, but doesn’t want to speculate publicly. He says the media portrayal of a “mystery” and a grieving family seeking answers isn't correct.

David White/Stuff Conrad Davan, left, and his mother Shirley. They say it was almost the perfect murder - but Dave didn't die straight away.

“I even had this conversation with police – it’s no mystery.”

Why can’t police just arrest someone, then?

“They’ve got nothing. It’s well thought out, bro. [The killer] is smart. The only thing [they] f..... up is dad survived the initial poisoning. Otherwise, no-one would have known about the stuff in the letterbox.”

Shirley Davan, Conrad’s mum and Dave’s ex-wife, says it was almost, but not quite, the perfect murder.

“The only one who mucked it up was David. If David had done what he was supposed to and just dropped dead, everyone would have said, ‘oh he’s drunk himself to death’.”

Dreaming of Dave

At a farmhouse just down the road a bit from where Dave lived, his brother, Grant Davan, is fiddling with a pump. Grant’s been dreaming about his brother recently – “just old times, fishing and diving together, and all that”.

The former horse trekker is frustrated there’s been no arrest. There were rumours earlier in the year that police were chasing “good leads” and might not be far off cracking it, “but that was all bullshit”.

David White/Stuff Grant Davan has been dreaming about his brother, Dave, recently.

Grant says his brother was “getting on well with everybody” and had only one “hater’ - the person he was feuding with.

“They'd been fighting. Dave reckoned he’d been down there stealing stuff from his shed and all that. Then he had the police down there.”

He says the person had previously arranged for wine to be dropped at Dave's place, perhaps as a “peace offering”, which in hindsight “seems funny.”

But Grant says he can't say for certain who poisoned his brother. “You can’t say [anyone’s] done it until they’ve got him.”

Last year, Grant and some of Dave’s mates pitched in for a $50,000 reward for information, which remains on the table.

Grant says he’s had trouble getting hold of police to find out what’s going on. “They’re stumped – it's more or less a cold case now.”

David White/Stuff Herekino is a sleepy farming community on the west coast of the Far North.

Like all of Dave’s friends and family, he’s horrified he was killed with paraquat – a herbicide so deadly it’s banned in New Zealand and many other countries, although there are still stockpiles on farms throughout the country.

“They say it would only take a tablespoon of it... and it just attacks everything in your body – liver, kidneys, heart.”

His brother was a “good c...”, Grant says. “He’d give you mutton and help you out. The kids called him Poppa Dave and Dave Davan the Ginger Beer Man, because he made ginger beer – home brew too.”

Dave and Millie the pig

There’s a video of Dave, made just a couple of months before he died, that shows what a character he was. (See video above.)

Filmed by his neighbour of 50 years, Don Lunjevich​, it shows Dave, sitting on a stool in his dining room, a domesticated wild piglet called Millie on a cushion at his feet. Don made the video for his granddaughter, and Dave was right into it.

“It bites toes!,” Dave exclaims, scratching Millie’s belly. “It’s got mud on its nose!”

Dave had made his little friend a jersey, but it was getting too tight, so he planned to make a new one out of an old sock.

A couple of months later he would die a slow, horrible death.

David White/Stuff Don Lunjevich misses his old mate, Dave Davan.

Lunjevich has heard the rumours about who killed his mate, but he doesn’t want to speculate. “You can’t really say, you might be wrong.”

He says Dave had a sharp mind, was a hard worker, generous and funny.

“He could tell a yarn, no-one’s funnier,” says Don’s wife, Linda.

One time, a surprise party was thrown to mark Don and Linda’s 40th wedding anniversary.

“Up the road came all these vehicles – old Dave rode up on his horse,” Lunjevich chuckles. “He was half pissed when he got here. He was very wobbly on the horse.”

Supplied Dave Davan rode up on his horse “half pissed” to a neighbour’s party.

There’s a school of thought amongst Dave’s friends and family that he was also poisoned a couple of years earlier.

He’d been having heart trouble, and had some stents inserted, but had a mystery illness that laid him low for months, making him run to the toilet.

Lunjevich got a bit of a shock when his mate rang him up one night. “He said, ‘I’ve got a question to ask you. If I die, would you do my eulogy? I’m real crook’.

“I said, ‘on one condition. If I die first, you’ve got to do my eulogy, because I know which one would be funnier’.”

No headstone

Dave had also called his brother, Grant, saying he thought he might die and he wanted his coffin taken on Grant’s old Commer truck up Ninety Mile Beach to the family plot at the cemetery in Waipapakauri​.

That’s where he now lies, next to his parents, Keith and Vera, on top of a hill with views to Rangaunu​ Harbour.

David White/Stuff Dave Davan's resting place at Waipapakauri cemetery.

There’s no headstone, just a simple plaque and a wooden cross draped with Christmas tinsel, a wine bottle tucked in behind.

“I’m just waiting for some closure before I do anything like a headstone,” says Conrad Davan, the youngest of Dave’s three boys.

It’s left him feeling uneasy.

“I could be the next person that’s dead.”

He says local police told him recently the case was now with their superiors to decide next steps.

He describes how his dad was making dinner the night he opened the second bottle of wine. He thought it had a funny taste, but figured it was corked.

“He’s moving from the kitchen... and he goes down. He’s shat himself and spewed and lay on the floor all night.”

The next day he rang Conrad to say he suspected he’d been poisoned. He drove to Kaitaia Hospital, where they took some blood samples.

Police later came to his house and Dave gave them a sample of the wine, but he declined to make a formal statement, fearing he’d put himself in further danger.

A few days later Dave was admitted to Kaitaia Hospital with renal failure. His condition worsened and he was transferred to Whangārei, and finally Auckland, where he died 26 days after the fateful drink.

Shirley Davan says it was a “very sneaky” crime. “It’s cruel, it’s nasty when you look back on it.”

Conrad says: “What f.... me up is remembering what dad went through. If you’re going to kill someone, just f...... kill them, don’t do that shit.”

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Reference file number 211114/9270.