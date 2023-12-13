Auckland man who tried to buy girl on dark web under username 'Kiwipedo', granted parole

Aaron Hutton called himself Kiwipedo on the dark web and tried to import a girl into New Zealand.

An Auckland man jailed after he tried to buy a young girl to sexually abuse her will be released from prison on parole and finally accepts he had a sexual attraction towards children at the time.

Aaron Joseph Hutton hid behind the profile name ‘Kiwipedo’ on the dark web, where he traded images of children being sexually abused and then tried to buy a girl.

Hutton has been serving a sentence of three years and two months after he admitted attempting to deal in someone under the age of 18 for sexual exploitation and possessing objectionable images.

On Wednesday, he appeared before the Parole Board of Kathryn Snook, Marian Kleist and Dr Greg Coyle, where he was asked a number of questions.

When he was caught, Hutton thought he was chatting to fellow paedophiles – but he was actually talking to undercover Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) agents.

Ahead of his sentencing, he told a probation officer and a psychologist he only engaged in the communications because he knew he was talking to law enforcement and decided to “play cat and mouse”.

He reiterated that on Wednesday, saying he really thought he was speaking to the police and used the chat rooms as “fantasy chats for excitement and arousal”.

David White/Stuff Aaron Hutton didn’t know he was talking to an undercover DIA agent.

Hutton said he thought he was talking to the police because of his conspiracy theories at the time and his anti-government attitude.

But since completing the child sex offender programme, he’s had real insight into his offending and has come to the realisation someone could have been seriously harmed by his actions.

He told panel convener Kathryn Snook he never actually intended to traffic a child, but admitted, for the first time, that he was sexually attracted to children.

“I have learnt that’s the wrong thoughts to have,” he said.

“It was a temporary sort of thing...a fleeting attraction.”

When asked why he had that attraction, one of the reasons was he was confused at the time.

At the time he was under financial stress, had isolated himself from those around him and was depressed, which led him to log on to the dark web.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Hutton told a DIA agent he was willing to pay up to $15,000 USD for a child.

That’s a path he doesn't want to fall back down.

The board granted Hutton parole on a number of standard and special conditions, which include not to have contact directly or indirectly with anyone under 16 and restrictions around internet use.

He will be released on January 8 and the conditions will expire in September.

Hutton's conversations with the DIA agents showed he was looking for someone who could “traffic children internationally” and was willing to pay up to US$15,000.

He posted that he was “not wasting time” and was “serious!!!”

Hutton and an agent went on to exchange a number of messages over the following six weeks, with Hutton asking how the agent’s “search” was going and offering help.

In April 2015, Hutton began talking with another agent who said he had a 7-year-old girl.

Hutton described the notorious Austrian sex offender Josef Fritzl as his “hero”. Fritzl kept his own daughter as a sex slave for 24 years in a cellar in their garden and fathered seven children with her.

A meeting was arranged that would have enabled Hutton to commit sexual acts on the young girl.

When agents searched Hutton’s work and home, they found traces of his dark web identity and found a hard drive with more than 400 images of children being sexually abused.

