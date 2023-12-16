Murderer refused compassionate bail to be at birth

The fly through of the Cockle Bay home shows the damage caused by the fire and where Wiremu Arapo's body was found.

A convicted murderer who also assaulted a former partner asked the High Court to let him out on bail so he can be at the birth of his child.

Following a jury trial at the High Court in Auckland in October, Sean Hayde was found guilty of murdering his former friend, Wiremu Arapo, and attempting to pervert the course of justice by setting fire to Arapo’s Cockle Bay house with his body inside.

Hayde was also found guilty of a vicious assault and threatening to kill his former partner, who he was living with at the time he met the mother of his soon-to-be-born baby.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in February.

Jason Oxenham/Pool Sean Andrew Hayde murdered his former friend Wiremu Arapo and set fire to Arapo's Cockle Bay home in an effort to hide his crime.

At the High Court on Wednesday, Hayde’s lawyer Emma Priest made an application for compassionate bail, so he could be with his current partner when she gives birth to their child.

The arguments made by Priest and Crown prosecutor Hinewhare Watts, as well as the reasons of Justice Geffrey Venning, have been suppressed.

However, Stuff can report that the application was declined.

Jason Oxenham/POOL Gregory David Hart is serving a prison sentence of 11 years and four months after being convicted of manslaughter and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The Trial

Hayde stood trial and shared the dock with his best friend Greg Hart.

But despite the men being friends since school, they each pointed the finger at each other, blaming each other for the murder.

The Crown said both had motives to kill Hart’s flatmate, Wiremu Arapo, before setting fire to his house with his body inside.

For Hart, it was frustration at being evicted from the flat and constantly criticised for being lazy and a bad father to his boy.

The Crown said Hayde was angry that Arapo kept interfering in his new relationship with a mutual friend.

Neighbours heard what sounded like a fight before everything went quiet. About 45 minutes later, they noticed thick black smoke and flames.

Inside, a gas hob on the stove had been turned on and knives and cannabis had been left on the bench “to give the defendants a cover story”, the Crown prosecutor Ned Fletcher said.

The men pretended to go back into the house to give the appearance they were trying to rescue Arapo.

Apapo was found with burns to 100% of his body.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The house fire where the body of Wiremu Arapo was found.

But the cause of his death was not related to the fire. There was little soot in his airway, no signs of carbon monoxide in his blood and there was fire damage to the inside of his skull, indicating his multiple skull fractures were inflicted before the fire.

After deliberating over three days, the jury found Hayde guilty of murder and perverting the course of justice by setting fire to the house.

Hart was found guilty of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.

Hayde was also found guilty of assaulting and threatening to kill his former partner in August 2021.

Hart has been sentenced to 11 years and four months.

Hayde will be sentenced in February.