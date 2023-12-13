Head Hunters member Mossy Hines found with $20k in undies, $15k and meth in Gucci bumbag

A High Court judge has ruled money found on Head Hunters gang member Mossy Hines, including $20k of cash hidden in his underpants and $15k in a Gucci bumbag, is “tainted property” and should be forfeited.

Last week, the Commissioner of Police applied under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 for cash found on Hines when he'd been arrested to be forfeited. This was granted by Justice David Johnstone.

In March 2021, police were executing a search warrant at his home in Pakuranga when they found $63,610 in cash. $20,000 of that was found hidden in his underpants.

Then in June 2022, Hines was arrested at SkyCity casino and found with $10,370 in a satchel he was carrying. He told the police that money was from selling a car.

Three months later, police searched a Gucci bumbag he was carrying and found 43 grams of meth, some cannabis and $15,296.

At the High Court hearing, Hines’ lawyer Justin Harder said his client consented to the forfeiture application.

Justice David Johnstone said in his judgment, Hines is a patched gang member and has only declared $6850 of benefits to the IRD in an 8-year period, two of those years he was in prison.

A bank account in Hines’ name was opened in April 2019 and closed in June 2020 due to inactivity, having received less than $10,000 from the Ministry of Social Development, around $15,000 in cash deposits and about $40,500 in unexplained third party deposits which didn’t resemble salary, wages or rental income.

“Overall, I am satisfied that the cash is tainted property. The apparent lack of legitimate sources of income, and the regular finding of cash sums in the proximinty to amounts of controlled drugs, demonstrates that it is likely the cash was acquired or derived from selling controlled drugs, and if to then in any event from the evasion of tax,” Justice Johnstone said.