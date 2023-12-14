Man arrested on rape charges following Hawke's Bay migrant exploitation investigation

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in Hawke’s Bay District court on Thursday.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on three rape charges and is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday.

The arrest came after police launched Operation Wentworth, following complaints from a victim about migrant exploitation and potential human trafficking.

The joint operation, between Hawke’s Bay Police and Immigration New Zealand has also seen two migrants served Deportation Liability notices.

Immigration enquiries are continuing.

Police have said further charges are likely.

They have requested anyone who is a victim of similar crimes in the Hawke’s Bay to contact police.

If you are a migrant, and think you are being exploited, do not be afraid to ask Immigration or Police for help,” they said.