'Gangstress' sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of Rangiwhero Ngaronoa

Seeking retribution, a young mother, entrenched in the Mongrel Mob community, ordered a man to be captured, so she could give him a hiding. Instead she stabbed him repeatedly with a kitchen knife, ultimately causing his death.

That young woman is Jimel Burns-Wong-Tung​, 25, the daughter of the late Willy Wong-Tung who was a former Mongrel Mob chapter president.

Security was ramped up on Thursday for Burns-Wong-Tung’s sentencing at the High Court in Auckland as a number of her supporters packed into a courtroom, with some yelling as she was led away to start her sentence of life imprisonment for the murder of Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, 22,​ in November 2021.

Justice Matthew Muir​ ordered she must spend at least 15 years’ behind bars.

Despite being brought up in the realms of the Mongrel Mob she was shielded from any violence towards herself and is intelligent, he said.

“However, I consider you very much a product of your background in that you resort to vigilante justice.

“You behave like the ‘gangstress’ you were largely conditioned to become, but you have the capacity to move on from this,” Justice Muir said to her.

STUFF Jimel Burns Wong-Tung was brought up entrenched in the Mongrel Mob community. (File photo)

Her partner, a patched Mongrel Mob member, Tago Hemopo​ was sentenced to two years in jail after he was found guilty of conspiring of injuring with intent to injure and had admitted driving while disqualified.

On November 21, an issue arose between Burns-Wong-Tung and Ngaronoa.

She had apparently taken offence to an allegation Ngaronoa made involving her relative had been involved in possible sexualised behaviour with a toddler.

Burns-Wong-Tung wanted Ngaronoa brought to him for retribution.

She came up with a plan and got Hemopo, her mother and Thomas and Rocky Ngapera to help with it.

The Ngapera brothers are Ngaronoa’s uncles and have already been sentenced for the charges they admitted.

On that day, the pair took Ngaronoa captive.

He was held in a car, before Burns-Wong-Tung started stabbing him, her arms moving like pistons.

“There was heaps of blood. There was enough for someone to lose their life,” a witness told the police.

Kathryn George/Stuff Jimel Burns-Wong-Tung was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder.

She then left the car saying “thanks bruv” to Thomas Ngapera.

The Ngapera’s drove their nephew to Takanini Medical Centre and abandoned him. He was then taken to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead at 2.32pm.

At the sentencing on Thursday, prosecutor Todd Simmonds sought for Burns-Wong-Tung to be sentenced to at least 17 years imprisonment under section 104 of the Sentencing Act, her lawyer disagreed.

Simmonds said the offending was a brutal and prolonged attack on an unarmed, defenceless victim.

He accepted she had a complex combination of personal characteristics and despite some positive qualities, she had shown no remorse and claimed she had been set up.

Her lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, submitted the prosecutor’s view of the facts was extreme and the facts should be viewed objectively.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Rangiwhero Ngaronoa died at Middlemore Hospital.

Mansfield submitted this was a reckless killing.

She had no desire to kill that day, her only intention was to give Ngaranoa a hiding, he said.

“It defies common sense an intelligent young woman would design a murder in that setting,” Mansfield said.

“Whether you intended to kill Mr Ngaranoa is difficult to determine. Ultimately, I consider myself obliged to give you the benefit of the doubt in this respect,” Justice Muir said.

Justice Muir said when Burns-Wong-Tung began the attack it was so extreme, so anger-fuelled and she was completely indifferent to whether he lived or died

The court heard, Burns-Wong-Tung is a committed and loving mother to her three young children.

She was brought up entrenched in the Mongrel Mob community where she was exposed to violence. The use of violence when seeking to punish people was normalised.

It was only after the death of her father at the age of 19, she began offending.

“You have a history of unregulated and excessive responses to perceived slights. There may be reasons to this and the various trauma you have experienced in life.”

Justice Muir took one year off the starting sentence point for the link between her background and the offending and how a lengthy term in prison will be difficult for the young mother.

The court heard how Hemopo was one of 13 children and similarly grew up entrenched in gang community. He is a “proud” patched Mongrel Mob member.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Justice Matthew Muir presided over the trial and the sentencing. (File photo)

The judge said, sadly Hemopo was a product of his background, which was an all too common story of total familial dysfunction where violence, drugs, alcohol and gang affiliation was normalised.

He never had a stable education and at the age of 35 is illiterate.

“You probably never had a chance and those responsible for your care...should hang their heads in collective shame.”

Justice Muir gave Hemopo a 10% discount for the link between his upbringing and the offending.

He said “Mighty Mongrel Mob” as he was led back away to the cells

Ngaronoa’s grandfather, Peter, had his victim impact statement read out, which spoke of the immense loss to the whānau after the “happy-go-lucky” young man was killed.

He sat through the trial and after hearing and seeing what his grandson suffered, the scenes play over and over in his head.

“I have no respite.”

“I grieve for the life he would have had. He was only 22-years-old. He will never be an uncle or a father and live the life he deserve...the future of our whānau has been completely changed forever.”