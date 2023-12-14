Two people charged with attempted murder after gang shootings in August

Two men have been charged with attempted murder.

Two people have been charged after gang-related shootings in August that saw a gun discharged at a home where young children were staying.

After shootings on Merivale Ave in Epsom and Seacliffe Rd, Hillsborough, on the evening of August 25, police launched an investigation.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, from Police’s National Organised Crime Group, said a number of people, including young children, were at the Epsom address when shots were fired from a vehicle.

“At the second address in Hillsborough, a firearm was discharged at a male occupant.

“It is incredibly fortunate no one was physically injured during either of these incidents. The victims were however, left traumatised and continue to receive support from Police and Victim Support.”

Two vehicles, which police said were used in the shootings, were also located nearby and had been set on fire.

Two men, aged 24 and 21, have been charged with attempted murder and other charges and appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

“This was a gang related incident and is understandably concerning to the wider community,” Gollan said.

“Police take these matters extremely seriously and will continue their work to hold people to account. We are not ruling out further arrests or charges. ”

As the matter is now before the Courts, we are limited in providing further comment.