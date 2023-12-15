Senior Head Hunter William Hines accused of murdering Dean Kahukiwa

William Maaky OJ Hines is charged with murdering Dean Kahukiwa in September. (file photo)

A senior member of the Head Hunters has been accused of murdering a Mongrel Mob member in late September.

William Maaky OJ Hines appeared in the High Court in Palmerston North charged with murder, arson and being part of an organised criminal group in relation to the death of Dean Kahukiwa.

Others charged in relation to the death also appeared via AVL for the largely administrative hearing.

They each had interim-name suppression, but their defence lawyers confirmed on Friday police had sought that initial application, and it was no longer being pursued.

Defence lawyer Paul Murray said he was not ready to enter pleas for his client, Samantha-Jo Janelle Patricia Milligan, who was charged with the arson of a home on Reeve St in Foxton.

POLICE Dean Kahukiwa is from Petone but was living in Foxton at the time of his death.

Teresa Marie McKenzie, who was charged with procuring the murder, had already been granted bail but was also not ready to enter pleas, said defence lawyer Christopher Stevenson.

He was representing Hines as well and asked for him to be remanded to another appearance on Tuesday, so he could make a separate application to the court.

Hines was currently being held in custody.

Jade Aldridge, 28, who was also charged with procuring the murder, entered a not guilty plea.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The home on Reeve St was allegedly set on fire on September 27.

The court heard if the matter went to trial, it would not occur until 2025.

Kahukiwa, a member of the Mongrel Mob, was found dead at the Reeve St home on September 27 after police responded to a suspicious fire.

Court documents seen by Stuff allege he was killed with a firearm.

Two others are also charged with his murder but still have name suppression from an earlier appearance.