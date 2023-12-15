Celebrations of Samoa making the Rugby League World Cup final ended in one man being stabbed to death

Police cordoned off streets in East Auckland on Sunday after an early morning stabbing that left one person dead.

Taeao Ola​ was in a car park, celebrating Samoa making the Rugby League World Cup semi-final with family and friends when a man he had never met or spoken to stabbed him in the heart.

On Friday, Soldier Huntley, 17,​ appeared at the High Court in Auckland via a video link and pleaded guilty to Ola’s murder and also admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm two other young men.

On November 13, 2022, the semi-final was set to start at 3.30am. About 50 people had gathered in the car park on Lady Fisher Place, East Tāmaki, including Ola, 26, and his cousin Repuena Tomasi who were with other family and friends.

At 3.47am, Huntley, who is an associate of the Fitus street gang, arrived at the car park and was armed with a white kitchen knife with a 15-centimetre blade, according the court documents released to Stuff.

During this time, Ola and Tomasi, were involved in a fight with another group. Huntley joined the affray and stabbed Tomasi in his stomach area. The wound was about 10cm long from the side of his stomach to his back, exposing his intestines.

Soldier Huntley appeared via a video link on Friday.

He fell to the ground before making his way to a stranger’s vehicle and getting assistance. The stab wound

Huntley continued to challenge people in the car park while raising the knife.

At about 3.56am, Nigel Eva Kieneio Vaenuku and other Fitus gang associates arrived in a Nissan Navara truck.

As the truck was pulling up, Huntley approached Ola and stabbed him in the chest once. The knife penetrated Ola’s heart.

Vaenuku ran towards Ola and an unknown person kicked him causing him to fall on the ground.

Once on the ground, Vaenuku and his associates punched and kicked Ola multiple times to the head and body.

He managed to regain his footing, but collapsed shortly after.

A little later while Ola was being helped by his brothers, Huntley returned and kicked him.

The Samoa fans celebrated despite losing to Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final in November 2022.

Vaenuku and his associates then rushed at Covette Tuaumu​, another man who was there that night who didn’t know the defendants or Ola, and punched and kicked him multiple times to the head and body.

Huntley then reached over and stabbed Tuaumu multiple times to the head, neck, shoulder and hands as Tuamu tried to protect his head.

Huntely then went back to Ola for a third time and used his phone to take a video of himself holding the knife in front of Ola – who by this stage was unresponsive,

“Haha, this what happens dox, you don’t f... around in the hood aye, this what happens, Mate Ma’a, f...... Ota-Blue and s...,” Huntely said in the video.

Five days later, police executed a search warrant at Huntely’s Ōtāhuhu home and seized his mobile phone. They also found the knife hidden behind a mattress.

On Huntley’s phone they found the video he had taken on the night, which he had since deleted and two photos of the white knife with blood on it.

People gathered at Lady Fisher Place in the early hours of November 13, but little did they know their celebrations would end with a young man's murder.

In the notes folder, there were song or rap lyrics written two days after the incident about Huntley killing a Samoan.

“Gotta drop on this hamo [Samoan] n.... I stabbed him where he be. I had a thought imma kill dis n.... he gone be deceased...I’m like cool I can do date to any n... talkin, watch dat mouth or dem pearly gates is where u gon be walkin. Merc [kill] yo ass one day the next you gon be forgotten, imma live like a king in the ground is where u rotten.”

Huntley’s shoes were also seized and blood found on the left shoe was forensically tested, with the blood three hundred thousand million times more likely to be the blood of Tuaumu’s than anyone else’s.

Huntley was remanded in custody by Justice Simon Moore on Friday and will be sentenced next February.

Vaenuku previously pleaded guilty to a representative charge of assault with intent to injure and will also be sentenced next year.

Ola would sadly never get to see Samoa take the win that night, beating England to make the final.