Man charged after Northland man mauled to death by dogs in 2022

The family of a mauled 69-year-old man says he was attacked by his friend’s dogs.

A man has been charged in relation to the death of Northland man Neville Thomson who died after being mauled to death by dogs in August 2022.

Family members previously told One News Thomson had been attacked by dogs he was housing for a friend on his Panguru property, in the Hokianga, and was on the phone to his partner when he was attacked.

On Friday, detective senior sergeant Chris Fouhy, Far North Area investigations manager, said after a “challenging investigation” a 59-year-old has now been charged in relation to Thomson’s death.

Google Maps/Supplied Neville Thomson lived in Panguru.

The man has been charged with owning a dog which causes injury or death. He is set to appear in the Kaitaia District Court on Monday.

“We appreciate this has taken some time, however this was a complex investigation, and we thank the community for their patience and assistance while we worked through the information gathered.

“Police hope these arrests bring reassurance to the family of Mr Thomson,” Fouhy said.

As this matter is now before the Court, police are limited in further comment.