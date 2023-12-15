Police urge people to 're-evaluate' statements about homicide victim Dayne Rademakers

Police cordon off the property on Clyde Crescent in Palmerston North in August. (File photo)

People closely connected to a man fatally stabbed at a Palmerston North address are refusing to tell the truth, police say.

A homicide investigation dubbed Operation Braid was launched after Dayne Rademakers was found injured at a Clyde Crescent address in the early hours of August 21.

He died in hospital following the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald said police had been following strong lines of inquiry and working hard to get answers for Rademakers’ family.

“Inquiries have shown that people closely connected to Dayne at the time of his death have not provided reliable information.

“I urge these people to re-evaluate, to tell the truth, and give Dayne’s loved ones the answers they deserve.”

At the time of the incident, investigators spoke to those who were present at the address and at nearby properties.

They wanted to hear from anyone who saw people or vehicles in the Clyde Cres area between 3am and 4.30am on August 21.

Information could be given to police by calling 105 or visit www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and quote file number 230821/7290.

Reports could also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.