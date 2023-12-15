Teen who raped woman at knifepoint wants home detention and name secret

The teenager who raped a woman in a public park at knife-point wants to keep his name secret and avoid prison.

A teenager who raped a woman he had never met at knifepoint in Albert Park has been sentenced to two years and two months in jail.

The now-18 year-old appeared at the Auckland District Court on Friday having earlier pleaded guilty to charges of rape, threatening to kill and two charges of aggravated robbery.

The teenager’s lawyer asked for discounts amounting to 110% and an end sentence of home detention, so her client can continue with sex offender rehabilitation.

But Judge Claire Ryan refused on the basis it would be too lenient. While she granted discounts of 77%, she sentenced him to prison and called his offending “disgusting and disgraceful”.

The judge also declined his bid for name suppression. However, her decision was immediately appealed, preventing Stuff from identifying him, for now. The teenager’s lawyer said the sentence would also be appealed.

Court documents released to Stuff show the teenager, then 17, was with a 15-year-old friend at night in Albert Park.

Armed with knives, the pair approached a couple walking nearby and threatened to stab them if they moved.

They took the man’s wallet before the 17-year-old sexually assaulted the woman. He then took her by the arm, saying he would stab her if she didn’t do as he said.

The document says he directed her to a near-by bush where he demanded she take her pants off. He then raped her at knife point.

“On that night I thought I was going to die,” the woman told the court. “I was told I was going to die.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland's Albert Park in the heart of the CBD (file image).

The police caught up with the pair at the Empire Apartments on Whitaker Place the following day.

The teenager initially denied the rape but admitted the armed robbery.

Police discovered he had also used a knife to rob two men of their wallets at knife point in Albert Park five days beforehand.

Supplied Empire Apartments on Whitaker Place (file pic).

The woman had been enroled at university at the time but has since put that on hold. The attack has severely damaged her life, leaving her with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

“I’m constantly in survival mode and I can’t switch it off.”

She acknowledged that the teenager had not had a stable upbringing and experienced trauma of his own but so did she.

“It never gave me an excuse to go out into society and hurt others… everyone has trauma but it is how we deal with it.”

Despite taking sleeping pills she often wakes in the night remembering the attack and cannot go back to sleep.

“That’s how I start my every day.”

She worried the man would get a short sentence when she is likely to have to deal with the effects of the attack for the rest of her life.

“I still have a lifetime of remembrance.”

She spoke of her fear of never being able to love again and a loss of humanity. It was no longer possible to celebrate her birthday. “It will always be the day of over-crowding memories of the assault.”

She urged Judge Ryan to impose a stern sentence.

Judge Ryan praised the victims for their bravery in coming to court and speaking in front of a room of strangers.

“There will be consequences for his despicable and disgusting behaviour.”

The teenager’s lawyer Sacha Norrie, asked for discounts for an early guilty plea, deprived background, youth, remorse, positive steps towards rehabilitation and time spent on electronically monitored bail.

She pointed to the teenager completing an alcohol and drug rehabilitation course, being alcohol and drug-free and partially completing sex offender’s treatment.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Three abuse survivors pleaded with Judge Claire Ryan to name their attacker.

But Judge Ryan said she found it difficult to rely on the reports as they directly contradicted each other on several important issues.

”How do I know the truth has been told to anybody?”

She said the reports relied heavily on the teenager’s self-reporting.

“In all my 12 years, I’ve never had reports where the inconsistencies are so great… You’re asking me to pick and choose one over the other and I can’t do that.”

Norrie said the teenager was using his second language when interviewed and was engaging with the justice system for the first time.

She said he had survived horrific domestic abuse as a child, including being stabbed.

David White/Stuff Crown prosecutor Sam Teppett (file picture).

Crown prosecutor Sam Teppett said there were wide discrepancies between what he told a psychologist and a probation officer. By way of example, Teppett said he told one he was born in Samoa and the other that he was born in New Zealand.

He also questioned how remorseful the teenager is, given he blamed others, including his former partner, for the offending.

In sentencing, Judge Ryan noted that the teenager had completed a sex offender’s course before the rape.

She started with a sentence of 11 years and one month but provided a total discount of 77%, taking time off for early guilty plea, previous clean record, efforts at rehabilitation, youth, remorse and time on electronically monitored bail.

Norrie asked for bail pending an appeal of the sentence.

Judge Ryan declined the application.