Life imprisonment for 501 deportee who stabbed young mother 94 times in Auckland apartment

A 501 deportee who went on to stab a young mother 94 times in a “frenzied, brutal and callous attack” over things she had imagined the victim had done, will now spend at least 17 years behind bars.

Samantha Bridgette Antoinette Whitehouse was found dead at an Auckland apartment complex in September 2022.

Susana Leota-Lu was found guilty of Whitehouse’s murder, and on Friday, Justice Jane Anderson sentenced her to life imprisonment, ordering her to serve at least 17 years before being eligible for parole.

Leota-Lu was deported back to New Zealand after accumulating a significant violent criminal history in Australia, spanning 12 years.

Both Whitehouse and Leota-Lu lived at the Lakewood Plaza apartment in Manukau. They met in June 2022 when Whitehouse went out of her way to help Leota-Lu when she was upset.

The pair spent the evening of September 2 together, and at about 8pm they met an acquaintance of Leota-Lu’s, and went to buy and smoke some methamphetamine.

“While you were out, you had an argument with Ms Whitehouse over your insistence that she had stolen your phone on the first occasion you had met.”

The trio returned to Lakewood Plaza at about 11pm and went back to Leota-Lu’s apartment where another argument happened.

During the evening, Leota-Lu started accusing Whitehouse of things she had imagined.

“You became increasingly frustrated and riled up. Ms Whitehouse tried to leave. You grabbed a knife.”

At 3am on September 3, a neighbour banged on the door of the apartment and Leota-Lu said her husband’s ex-girlfriend was trying to steal from her.

“At that point your neighbours heard another female voice from away from the door faintly asking for help.”

The neighbours had interrupted the attack on Whitehouse.

“You attacked her with at least three different knives and possibly a screwdriver, causing terrible injuries.”

When the neighbours left to call the police, Leota-Lu continued the attack until Whitehouse stopped screaming and slumped.

Realising Whitehouse was dead, Leota-Lu began cleaning up the apartment and was getting ready to leave with two knives and Whitehouse’s phone in her pocket when police arrived.

Police found Whithouse’s bloodied body lying between the bed and the kitchenette with two knives still lodged in her body.

Leota-Lu told police: “that’s what happens when you f... with my family”.

The court heard how Whitehouse was a much-loved family member and her death has caused devastation.

“In her statement Ms Whitehouse’s daughter describes the pain she feels herself, and also her anguish at the effects on her young brother.

“Ms Leota-Lu, you have taken Ms Whitehouse away from them in a shocking way and deprived Ms Whitehouse of all the milestones that she will miss in her children’s future.”

At the sentencing, the prosecution sought for Leota-Lu to be sentenced to at least 17 years imprisonment given the high level of brutality, callousness, and Whitehouse’s vulnerability.

Leota-Lu’s lawyer said the minimum period should be 10 years. Justice Anderson ultimately agreed with the Crown.

“I accept the Crown’s submission that focus on Ms Whitehouse’s head, neck and torso as well as the force used, show the brutality of the attack.

“The attacks to her face show a high level of cruelty. The many defensive injuries suffered by Ms Whitehouse represent your violent persistence in attacking her and that she was unarmed.”

The court heard Leota-Lu had a traumatic upbringing and was subjected to domestic violence.

Leota-Lu’s long-term methamphetamine addiction means she has the vulnerability to respond violently.

However, Justice Anderson concluded that a sentence of at least 17 years was required to hold her accountable for an “especially bad murder”.