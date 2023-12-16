One person dead in suspected shooting on residential street in Lower Hutt

A person has died in a suspected shooting on a residential street in the Lower Hutt suburb of Stokes Valley, north of Wellington.

Emergency services were called to a property on George St, shortly after 2am, Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, Wellington District Police said.

One person was located deceased at the scene, and a second person received critical injuries, Ryan said.

At least 10 police officers were on the scene on Saturday morning, with a large blue police tent placed outside a property.

Police were knocking on doors of the surrounding properties, as locals arrived to ask what had happened.

Stuff Police scene markers could be seen in the vicinity of the property where a blue tent had been put up by attending officers.

Nearby residents said they were woken up sometime after midnight to loud bangs.

“I just heard this yelling after. I couldn’t tell what was being said, but it was just yelling and yelling,” one said.

The noise didn’t last long before the neighbourhood went silent again, he said.

“I didn’t think it would be on my street.”

The man went back to sleep, only finding out that something more serious had happened after waking up and seeing around five police cars on the road.

“[I] woke up in the morning to just craziness.”

David Unwin/Stuff Police at the scene of a homicide in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt.

Police had been making their way along the street to talk to neighbours, he said.

The man said there had been some pretty upset people showing up throughout the morning.

“I’ve been here a couple years, nothing like this has happened.”

Another local resident who was going for a run on Saturday morning said they had no idea something was going on until they rounded the corner.

“I was like right next to [the house], and I was like s....”

It was so quiet around the neighbourhood, he said, that he was surprised by the police.

“Nothing normally is going on [around here].”

A scene examination is being carried out to determine what has occurred, and there is a heightened police presence in the area, police said.