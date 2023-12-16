Bailed prisoner who allegedly failed to return after tangi arrested in Northland

The prisoner has been charged with escaping custody and breaching his bail conditions. (File photo)

A prisoner who allegedly failed to return to Auckland Prison after being granted compassionate bail has been arrested in Northland.

The male prisoner, 25, was granted bail to attend a tangi on December 7.

He had not returned by December 10, prompting police to appeal for information on his whereabouts.

On Saturday, police confirmed he had been arrested in Northland and charged with escaping custody and breaching his bail conditions.

Another man, aged 28, was arrested at the same location and has been charged with breaching bail conditions and unlawful possession of ammunition, detective sergeant Russel Richards said.

They were due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court on Saturday.

“Police would like to thank members of the public that provided information which assisted in his apprehension.”