15 arrested as police seize guns and knuckledusters at gang tangi in Whakatane

Police have arrested 15 people and seized guns and other weapons and are maintaining a visible presence at a gang tangi in Whakatane on Saturday.

Fourteen of those who were arrested are patched members of gangs or associated with them.

Police made a number of the arrests and seizures using the Search and Surveillance Act through gang conflict warrants, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander inspector Nicky Cooney said.

Among the weapons they found a two cut down semi-automatic rifles, knuckls dusters, two machetes, an axe, knives and ammunition.

Cooney said three people were arrested on warrants after previously failing to appear in court, while four others were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Police acknowledge those wanting to pay their respects at the tangi, however, unlawful activity will not be tolerated, and will not hesitate to hold those people to account,” Cooney said.

Police also seized six motorcycles.

The Police Eagle helicopter is in Whakatane to assist Police on the ground.

Cooney said police will maintain a presence in the area through Sunday.