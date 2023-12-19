Imposter doctor who lied to the Medical Council, health bosses and a judge fails to have prison term reduced

Yuvaraj Krishnan had no medical qualifications but managed to land a job as a doctor with the help of forged documents.

The man who lied to the Medical Council, health bosses and a High Court judge has failed in his bid to have his prison sentence of three years and seven months reduced.

Yuvaraj Krishnan saw dozens of patients during his time at Middlemore Hospital – one of the country’s busiest. He also banked a six-figure salary.

The 32-year-old’s deception extended to lying to a High Court judge about his prospects in the medical profession in order to avoid a conviction for a minor car crash.

After being unmasked, Krishnan admitted 14 charges relating to forging documents in order to deceive health authorities and land jobs as a medical practitioner, despite having no medical degree or registration.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Judge Nevin Dawson (file pic).

At sentencing, Judge Nevin Dawson said Krishnan’s offending had threatened the integrity of the justice and health systems.

“[The public] should be able to rely on the health system of New Zealand and not have concerns about being treated by doctors that are bogus,” Judge Dawson said.

He gave Krishnan a 25% discount for early guilty pleas and a further 5% each for remorse, good character and a psychiatric report that was “suggestive” of a bipolar diagnosis.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Yuvaraj Krishnan at the Manukau District Court.

“Your offending appears to be driven by a distorted sense of self-entitlement and a ‘Walter Mitty’ view of your own life,” Judge Dawson said, referring to the short story and film about a daydreamer who imagines himself in a heroic situation.

Krishnan appealed his sentence to the High Court in Auckland in November where his lawyer Shane Tait argued Judge Dawson’s sentence was too high and failed to give enough credit for Krishnan’s psychiatric and cultural reports.

Tait said rather than being a “Walter Mitty” character, Krishnan was an unwell man.

David White/Stuff Justice Mark Woolford (file picture).

However, in his decision seen by Stuff, Justice Mark Woolford said the High Court could only intervene if the District Court judge’s sentence was “manifestly excessive”. It could not “tinker” with a sentence when the sentence was in range.

The judge said Krishnan’s sentence was comparable to the case of Mohamed Shakeel Siddiqui, a man who posed as a psychiatrist and worked for the Waikato District Health Board for six months.

Siddiqui was jailed for four years and three months in 2017.

Alan Gibson/Waikato Times Mohamed Shakeel Siddiqui appeared in the Hamilton District Court.

Justice Woolford said Krishnan’s offending was worse – it lasted longer, he used more forged documents and while Krishnan had no medical qualification, Siddiqui had qualified as a doctor in the US.

If anything, Justice Woolford said another judge may not have given Krishnan a discount for his previous good character, given his “sustained deception” of the University of Auckland between 2011 and 2012.

Krishnan was trespassed from the university after posing as a medical student having failed to achieve the academic requirements. He is alleged to have dissected cadavers donated for medical research, among other assignments.

Justice Woolford also questioned whether Krishnan was entitled to any discount for his cultural report that found, notwithstanding family pressure to succeed, he enjoyed a loving, supportive childhood. Cultural reports often detail domestic violence, exposure to gangs and drug and alcohol abuse.

“He has two brothers who were raised under the same pressure to achieve academically, and had similar ambitions, but did not resort to criminality,” Justice Woolford said.

He also raised questions about the discounts given for the psychiatric report. Justice Woolford said despite “some difficulties” with depression and symptoms of bipolar, no formal diagnosis had been made.

“Looked at overall, the final sentence of three years and seven months’ imprisonment is not manifestly excessive," Justice Woolford said.