Horowhenua man jailed for abuse of teenage boy

The court heard Sio Faasavalu indecently assaulted a 14-year-old boy after he stopped by to use his bathroom.

A teenage boy who was given $20 from the inside of a Bible to keep quiet about the sexual abuse he suffered says he blames himself for “allowing” it to happen.

The young victim, whose name is suppressed, did not appear in person when the man who abused him, Sio Faasavalu, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday on charges of indecent assault and sexual violation.

Faasavalu, whose first language is Samoan, was helped by a language interpreter and communications assistant throughout the hearing.

Judge Lance Rowe detailed the offending and said, according to the summary of facts, the young boy went for a walk one evening in March 2022.

He had known Faasavalu for several years and stopped by his house to use the toilet.

Once finished, he went to a bedroom where Faasavalu was, to let him know he was leaving, but when inside, the door was jammed shut with a knife.

Rowe said Faasavalu then turned up the volume on a radio and told the victim to keep quiet.

“The victim was scared, so he did what he was told.”

Faasavalu began by “aggressively” kissing the teen, and putting his hands inside his pants. He then held his victim down on a bed and climbed on top of him.

After telling the victim to get on his knees, Faasavalu made him perform a sexual act before forcing him back on the bed and raping him.

Afterward, Faasavalu grabbed a nearby Bible and took out a $20 note. He gave it to the victim and told him not to tell anyone what had occurred.

The boy then walked home, Rowe said.

The teen, who was 14 at the time, had a victim impact statement read to the court on his behalf.

It said the young man felt “ashamed of himself” for allowing the abuse to happen.

“Everyday I have to wake up and remind myself that this person won’t be able to hurt me today.

“When I don’t tell myself that, I am too afraid to leave my bed.”

He had lost trust in those he cared about and his schooling had suffered.

“Physically and mentally I am struggling. I hope one day I will be able to function normal [sic] again.”

Once an outgoing and happy young man, he said he was now “shy and afraid”.

“Everywhere I go I have nightmares about what happened.

“It replays and seems to be a never-ending nightmare.”

Rowe said there were five factors he needed to consider when determining the appropriate sentence.

These included the harm done to the victim, that Faasavalu was in a position of authority and that to “some extent” he continued to blame his victim.

“You say he was the one who wanted this contact with you.”

But Rowe rejected this and told Faasavalu the victim impact statement made it clear the teen was “very damaged because of what you did”.

“The conduct was for your sexual gratification, not his.”

Pre-sentence reports said Faasavalu had limited literacy and numeracy skills, but did not suffer significant deprivation or abuse as a child.

He also knew what he was doing with the victim was “culturally and morally wrong”.

Rowe set a starting point of three years and three months in prison, but allowed some discounts for Faasavalu’s background and guilty pleas.

This ended with a sentence of two years and three months’ jail.

