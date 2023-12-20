Notorious child killer remains high-risk, Parole Board refuses early release

18102019 News Photo: JASON DORDAY/STUFF Benny Haerewa is responsible for one of the most notorious child killings and served the entire 12 years of prison sentence. Despite that, he went on to terrorise a woman and her children with years of violence.

One of the country's most notorious child killers continues to pose a high-risk of further violent offending and has had his bid for early release declined.

Benny Haerewa served all 12 years of his sentence for the manslaughter of his partner's son, 4-year-old James Whakaruru. When he was released from prison, he subjected his new partner and her children to further serious violence.

The 46-year-old was sentenced to preventive detention in May 2020, after admitting 11 charges, including threatening to kill, serious assaults and sexual violation.

In a decision released to Stuff, the Parole Board found Haerewa was yet to undergo the second stage of a drug and alcohol programme. He is also to do a stopping violence programme and a sex offender treatment programme.

SUPPLIED James Whakaruru was beaten to death by Benny Haerewa just days before his fifth birthday.

Haerewa’s latest offending began four years after being released from prison. He moved in with a woman and her children and subjected them to repeated beatings and threats.

According to court documents, Haerewa frequently punched his partner in the head and face.

“She commonly had black eyes and bruising as a result of the assaults,” the documents said.

Haerewa would also carve into the walls and doors the words “child killer”.

He would smash holes in the wall of the family home with a tomahawk.

Haerewa was also violent against the children. On one occasion, at a children's birthday party, Haerewa threw a can of soft drink at a child, hitting him in the head.

His jealousy would also often spill into anger. He punched his partner in the face as they were driving to one of her children's basketball games, because she had been talking to her child's basketball coach about the game and Haerewa didn't like it.

Sometime between September and October 2017, he began talking about his mother needing an operation to have her leg amputated.

He told the woman she would lose a leg before picking up a broomstick. He beat her so badly on the feet and legs that the woman couldn't walk for days.

Three years after being sentenced, the Parole Board referred to a fresh psychological report in which Haerewa minimised the extent of his offending.

“He denied kicking or punching her at all, or kicking or punching the children and denied hitting one child with a can of soft drink on his head.

“He said most of his offending involved threatening her by holding a tomahawk near her. He said the problem was that his partner did not listen to him and arguments built up over time.”

The parole board noted Haerewa had taken part in a “group-based” programme and psychological treatment while serving his sentence for killing Whakaruru.

Haerewa told the board he was motivated to do treatment, but he did not want to take part in a group programme.

“He says he is concerned for his safety,” the board decision says.

The board noted it was “extremely serious and worrying” that Haerewa’s latest offending came so soon after he served 12 years for manslaughter.

He’s due back before the Parole Board in November 2025.

SUPPLIES/TVNZ Benny Haerewa at a court appearance, soon after killing James Whakaruru.

The short life of James Whakaruru

Haerewa was convicted and jailed for 12 years for the manslaughter of his 4-year-old stepson James Whakaruru in Hawke's Bay in 1999.

Haerewa beat James for years.

When the boy was 2 years old, Haerewa was sent to prison for beating him.

Less than three years later, in April 1999, just days short of James' fifth birthday, Haerewa beat the boy so badly he died.

The case shocked the country after it was revealed that all sides of James' family were well-known to social workers, yet little was done to prevent his death.

The Whakaruru family had had six interactions on care and protection and youth justice issues and the Haerewa family had been the subject of eight such notifications.

James's death led to a massive inquiry by the Commissioner for Children which was critical of all the agencies involved in the case.

Haerewa was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Authorities had grave concerns about releasing Haerewa from prison in 2010 but had no choice because he had served his full sentence. The Parole Board described him as “violent” and “high risk”.

The board's fears were well-grounded. Within a month, Haerewa had breached one of his release conditions. He went on to commit the violent offending for which he is currently serving preventive detention.

Moko Rangitoheriri was subjected to horrific violence by his killers, Tania Shailer and David Haerewa.

Haerewa is related to one of Moko Rangitoheriri's killers, David Haerewa.

Moko was 3 when he was systematically beaten to death by David Haerewa and Tania Shailer, who were both sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment after admitting a charge of manslaughter.

