National rugby referee and Basketball NZ administrator on fraud charge

An international Sevens referee who also holds an administration role at Basketball New Zealand has been charged with defrauding his former employer.

Nick Hogan, 33, is accused of knowingly using a forged document, namely a Basketball Hawke’s Bay overdraft request, as if it were genuine.

He appeared in Hastings District Court in November and was granted interim name suppression, which lapsed on Tuesday. He will make a further appearance next month.

Hogan was Basketball Hawke's Bay general manager from July 2020 until February 2023, when he took on the role of people development lead at Basketball New Zealand.

Hogan has been a rugby referee for more than a decade, and in the past six years has refereed more than 45 games in the NPC competition as well as several Super Rugby Aupiki women’s matches (including this year’s final) and at World Rugby Sevens tournaments.

Prior to going to Basketball Hawke’s Bay, Hogan had spent seven years in administrative roles at Cricket Wellington.