Crown won't appeal comms manager's discharge without conviction for child sex abuse

The Crown have decided not to appeal a judge’s decision to discharge former communications manager without conviction, after she sexually abused her ex-boyfriend’s stepdaughter.

Earlier this year Jemma Taylor, 38, stood trial on three charges of sexual conduct with a child under 12.

A jury found her guilty of one charge and couldn’t reach verdicts on the other two charges.

The survivor was 11 when Taylor sexually abused her one night in 2012 and continues to live with the ongoing effects of what happened to her.

Last month, Judge June Jelas granted Taylor a discharge without conviction after she found the consequences would be disproportionate to the gravity of the offending. Taylor’s lawyer said a conviction would impede a new job offer and her ability to travel internationally.

The survivor wasn’t present in court, but her grandfather told Judge Jelas he felt this was an injustice and Taylor’s conviction had just been wiped while his granddaughter continues to live with the effects.

A spokesperson for Crown Law confirmed to Stuff that the Crown had not filed an appeal. This is despite the prosecutor opposing the discharge without conviction at the sentencing hearing.

Ryan Benic said there would be no justice for the victim if a discharge was granted, given the fact Taylor still denies the offending.

The survivor reported the offending to police nine years after the fact, only after she found out she and Taylor both worked at private Christian girls school, St Cuthbert’s College.

In 2012, the woman said Taylor came into her room and sexually assaulted her.

It was the night of her stepfather’s birthday party – she had gone to bed, while four adults, including Taylor, stayed up drinking and listening to loud music.

She said Taylor laughed and taunted her during the ordeal. When she screamed for help, no one could hear as the music was too loud.

“She said ‘your dad doesn’t love you, he doesn’t care about you. He only loves me. I love you, you know you love me. You know you want me’.”

She contacted her mother and grandparents to get her, and after being alerted to by his ex-wife, her stepfather came into the room to investigate.

On Tuesday, the court heard how the survivor has been diagnosed with PTSD and has painful flashbacks of what happened to her.

She is also unable to enjoy large gatherings and parties without Taylor’s offending coming to mind.

Where to get help:

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, phone 0800 044 334 webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

Abuse of children and youth services: Where to get help