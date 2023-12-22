Man jailed and disqualified from owning dogs after leaving pitbull to die in car

The court heard Chad Eru is now drug free and wants to live a better life (file photo).

A man who left his dog to die in a hot vehicle has been jailed for deliberately ill-treating the canine.

Rex, the pitbull, died after his owner Chad Eru left him without food or water in a vehicle with its windows up for more than 20 hours.

Appearing for sentence in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday, Judge Jonathan Krebs said the offence was a “very sad” crime.

The incident occurred when Eru tracked down his partner at a motel in the city in March 2022.

Krebs said she had a protection order against him, but he managed to find her via a messaging app and arrived late in the evening.

“What happened next is quite chilling.”

Eru went inside, leaving Rex in the car, but what occurred during the next 20 hours was unclear, Krebs said.

Eru went on trial for several charges, including rape and kidnapping, in relation to the incident, but a jury found him not guilty.

Krebs, however, said it was “safe to say” he had heard all the evidence, and although he suspected the verdicts were right, “it doesn't mean the jury found you to be innocent”.

Eru had admitted the animal welfare charge, threatening to kill his partner and breaching a protection order, but denied any violence occurred at the motel.

Krebs said Eru was living with Rex in his car at the time of the offending and his partner had been staying in Auckland.

When he found out she was returning to the city, he quite “graphically” threatened to kill her.

He was on methamphetamine, and as day broke, and it got hot, he made a deliberate decision not to check on Rex.

HOMED There are several signs to look for if you think a dog is suffering from the heat in a parked car.

Krebs said he was satisfied the dog died a miserable death and suffered horribly due to the effects of overheating, such as dehydration and delirium.

The court took these kinds of offences seriously, he said, and, although there was no violence inflicted on Rex, any sentence had to acknowledge the neglect.

“I found it chilling during the course of the time in the motel you remembered he was there and you deliberately chose not to check on him.

“What you did was deliberate.”

While in custody in March, Eru also assaulted two inmates in the exercise yard.

One man was rendered unconscious after being punched in the head from behind.

But defence lawyer Nathan Bourke said custody had not been easy for Eru, who had also been subject to violent acts, including having boiling water poured on him.

“It’s clearly had an effect.”

He said it would be easy to characterise Eru as a “gang thug who abuses women” but that would not be fair. He said Eru wanted to change for the better and own animals in the future.

Krebs said courts took prison violence seriously, and people were sent to jail to lose their liberty, not to live in fear of “what’s going to happen next”.

A pre-sentence report said Eru had shown remorse for what happened to Rex, and came from a dysfunctional upbringing.

He was exposed to drugs, alcohol and violence, and criminal behaviour was modelled to him from an early age.

He also suffered an injury that resulted in a “brain-based difficulty”, but Krebs said this was made worse by his drug use.

His relationship with his partner was also “tumultuous” and they needed to sort out their issues, or “horrific consequences will ensue”.

“Where the truth lies in terms of what happened in that motel unit only you and her know.”

For all of his offending, Eru was jailed for two years and six months, and disqualified from owning a dog for three years.

He had already served 22 months in prison.

Eru told the court he was “stressed” but “healthy”, drug free and engaged in counselling.

WHERE TO GET HELP: