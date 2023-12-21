Couple ran 'walk-in' commercial meth operation from their Hastings homes

Patricia Dougherty and her partner John Blane brought more than 1kg of methamphetamine into Hawke’s Bay over a six month period. (File photo)

A woman who ran a ‘walk-in’ meth shop in Hastings and brought more than 1kg of the drug into Hawke’s Bay over six months has been jailed for four years.

Before sentencing Patricia Dougherty in the Napier District Court on Wednesday, Judge Gordon Matenga heard from a friend of hers who had been jailed for similar offending a year ago but who, like Dougherty, was now clean of drug use and said Dougherty “could be a wahine toa (female warrior) to help other wahine”.

Dougherty, 61, ran the meth operation with her partner, John Blane.

She was being sentenced after pleading guilty to a representative charge of supplying methamphetamine.

Dougherty and Blane lived in separate properties on Kotuku Street in the suburb of Camberley. Both houses were operated as ‘walk-in’ shops and were equipped with CCTV cameras which they monitored on their phones when they were away.

The couple would also supply methamphetamine through text orders and other encrypted apps such as ‘Wickr’.

A summary of facts stated that Dougherty was the head of the network, closely followed by Blane, who described himself as ‘security’.

The couple made 14 trips to Auckland to purchase the drug in bulk.

Between October 2020 and April 2021 they brought a total of 1.162kg of methamphetamine into the region.

Dougherty’s daughter, Jesse Dougherty, 33, was also involved in the operation, and would operate the store when her mother and Blane were away.

The trio were caught in a police operation, which ended with search warrants of the couple’s properties in March and April 2021. Police recovered methamphetamine, cannabis, scales and weights for measuring methamphetamine, firearms, various drug implements and $30,426.20 in cash.

Crown prosecutor James Bridgman said the pair had run a substantial commercial operation for significant monetary gain.

Judge Matenga noted Dougherty’s remorse, her addiction, and her significant achievements in rehabilitation, but said “methamphetamine is a pernicious scourge and a strong message must be sent”.

He said Dougherty was a maternal figure who “could be a force for good for others if you continue your rehabilitation journey”.

Blane, 46, has also pleaded guilty to a representative charge of supplying methamphetamine and will be sentenced at a later date.

Jesse Dougherty pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including un-related assault matters, and was sentenced to 12 months home detention in November last year.