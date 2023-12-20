Stokes Valley homicide: Victim named as 39-year-old Rawiri Wharerau

Rawiri Zane Wharerau was shot dead outside his home on George St early on Saturday, December 16.

Police have named the man shot dead at a birthday party in Lower Hutt as 39-year-old Rawiri Zane Wharerau​.

Wharerau was shot outside his home on George St in Stokes Valley on December 16.

Wharerau’s brother, who was also shot, is recovering from critical injuries in hospital.

On Wednesday, detective inspector Haley Ryan said Wharerau was surrounded by people trying to resuscitate him when police arrived.

The pair were shot during an altercation which had spilt out from the house, where a 50th birthday party was being held.

Members of the Mangu Kaha gang were present, and Whareau was a patched member, however the party was not a gang event, Ryan said.

There is no fear of any gang retaliation or tensions, she added.

Police are asking those who attended the celebration to get in contact “sooner rather than later”.

They would especially like to understand what the argument was about.

"People there that night will know what happened and help provide answers that can assist this investigation...

"Rawiri’s whānau will spend the coming Christmas grieving the loss of one son as they hope for the recovery of their other son.”

Police have already spoken to several people who attended the party.

"Our team remains committed to locating the person or persons responsible for this violent incident and bringing them before the courts."

A post mortem has been completed and Wharerau’s body has been given back to his whānau.

Police previously appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage within Stokes Valley and the Eastern Hutt Rd area between 1am and 3am on Saturday, December 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 231216/6245.

Information may also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.