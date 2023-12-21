'Shocked and confused': Slain security guard's father and friend say he never picked a fight

25-year-old Ramandeep Singh, who worked as a contractor for security company Armourguard, was killed in the Royal Reserve carpark in Massey in the early hours of Monday.

He was always polite. His world revolved around his job and his mother back in India. Father and friends of a security guard killed in a west Auckland park say he never picked a fight in his life.

Singh’s father Dhana Singh, a resident of Kotli Shahpur in Punjab, told Stuff he was “shocked and confused” when he heard his son was killed in New Zealand.

“There's no way I can believe that. He [Ramandeep] never had a fight with anyone in his life.

“He was always nice and sincere.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A crime scene was established at Massey’s Royal Reserve on Monday, with several blue police tents in the cordon, including one covering an Armourguard patrol car.

Ramandeep, who was the only son of his parents, used to speak to his mother every day, said Dhani Singh, a retired army personnel.

“He used to tell his mother how safe New Zealand is and the police in New Zealand are so efficient and prompt.

“I can’t believe he is killed in a country he always thought was so safe.”

Grieving father Dhana Singh pleaded the family wanted the body of their son back before the holidays start.

“We request the authorities to send his body back to India as soon as possible before everyone goes on holidays.

Supplied/Supplied Ramandeep Singh came to New Zealand on a study visa in 2018 for higher education.

Dhana Singh said justice to the family would mean strict action against any perpetrator.

Ramandeep’s friend, Rohit Arora, who got a distressing phone call of his friend’s death on Monday, said he was equally shocked.

“Ramandeep never had an argument with anyone. I can’t believe it has happened to him.”

“The only thing we want now is to get his body to India as early as possible. It is already three days and his family members are in intense grief,” said Arora, who was in India with Singh’s family.

Arora lived with Ramandeep Singh in Auckland a couple of years ago.

Ramandeep Singh came to New Zealand on a study visa in 2018 for higher education. In India, Ramandeep lived with his parents and a younger sister.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A crime scene remains in place after an overnight incident at Royal Reserve in Massey, in west Auckland

He wanted his parents to visit New Zealand, said grieving father Dhana Singh.

“He was waiting for his residency that was due next year. It was his dream to call us [his parents] to New Zealand and travel around with us.”

Singh joined Armourguard about a month ago. He used to work as a security guard in an Auckland mall before he joined the security company.

Police launched a homicide investigation in the case and arrested a 26-year-old west Auckland man.

The man, charged with murder, appeared in the Waitakere District Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody and granted interim name suppression.

The accused would appear in the Auckland High Court on January 31.