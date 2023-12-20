'Naive' Billy Te Kahika sentenced for failing to declare donations

Billy Te Kahika failed to declare electoral donations and keep the required records.

William “Billy” Te Kahika has been sentenced to 200 hours community work and ordered to pay fines totalling $14,000 for failing to declare political donations and keeping records.

The failed politician was found not guilty of the more serious fraud charges but convicted of four charges relating to his Electoral Commission returns, following a trial in September at the Auckland District Court.

On Wednesday, Judge Kathryn Davenport reminded Te Kahika that he had been found guilty of “corrupt practice”.

“The courts have taken a dim view of those that seek to undermine our democratic process,” Judge Davenport said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland District Court where Billy Te Kahika was sentenced on Wednesday.

Security in the courtroom was tighter than usual, with guards posted in the public gallery and at the door of the courtroom. Judge Davenport suppressed the reasons.

Crown prosecutor Joanne Lee said while Te Kahika was an inexperienced politician, it was incumbent on him to know what responsibilities he had in disclosing political donations and keeping records.

She compared the case to that of former ACT MP and mayor of Auckland, John Banks. Banks was initially found guilty and sentenced for filing a false return before the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction and ordered there be no retrial.

Lee said despite Banks’ acquittal, the sentencing of Justice Edwin Wylie could still be used as a guide. Banks was sentenced to community detention and 100 hours community work, before he was acquitted on appeal.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Crown prosecutor Joanne Lee

Te Kahika’s lawyer Paul Borich KC said his client had been involved in the army, worked with youth, was part of the smoke-free movement and a volunteer firefighter.

“It demonstrates he is someone suitable for a community based sentence.”

Borich said his client was not capable of paying a large fine.

Jason Oxenham/Pool Defence lawyer Paul Borich KC

In sentencing, Judge Davenport said Te Kahika’s offending was different to other cases.

“You personally benefited... you used the money to support your family during the election.”

She quoted from Justice Wylie in his sentencing of Banks... “A transparent electoral process is critical to the democratic process under which our country is governed, both at a local level and at a national level.”

She said New Zealanders need to have confidence in the election process, in the officials that run them and those that are running for office.

The Judge noted Te Kahika was naive and had no help from his former party, The Advance Party, when it came time to complete his return.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Billy Te Kahika being arrested at a protest outside TVNZ on Auckland's Hobson St.

The King v William Te Kahika, evidence at trial

The Crown prosecutor, Joanne Lee, said Te Kahika took political donations totalling $15,000 in the run-up to the national election in 2020.

Lee said Te Kahika spent the money on himself and his family. He then filed a false candidate donations return with the Electoral Commission and failed to keep adequate records.

Borich said the money was a koha, or gift, and paid by a man who wanted Te Kahika to stay in the race for the Te Tai Tokerau seat. Borich said when Te Kahika withdrew from politics, having failed to win the seat, it angered the donor.

That donor is Michael Kelly, who now lives in Vanuatu.

He travelled to New Zealand to give evidence and said he first met Te Kahika in July 2020 at a fundraising event he organised in central Auckland.

About 150 people turned up to see Te Kahika and Jami-Lee Ross speak. At the event Kelly handed Te Kahika an envelope with $10,000 inside. He said he told Te Kahika the money was for his campaign and to buy more billboards.

Te Kahika told the court Kelly said the money was for his whānau.

But Lee pointed to two items of evidence that she said fitted with the Crown narrative. One was a text message from Te Kahika, thanking Kelly for his support and a photo of Te Kahika with his billboards.

Less than two weeks later, Te Kahika and his family visited Kelly and his partner at their Auckland home. During the meeting Te Kahika sent him an email that included receipts for the new billboards.

Kelly said he gave Te Kahika a further $5000 in $100 bills for more billboards.

Te Kahika told the jurors Kelly actually gave him $8000 and the money was also a koha, or gift, to spend on supporting his family.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Billy Te Kahika protesting on the first day of the second Level 4 lockdown.

His week-long trial at the Auckland District Court was plagued by what Judge Davenport described as “sideshows”.

Shortly after the jury was impanelled, a man approached Judge Davenport to tell her he was hearing “subliminal voices”. He was escorted from the court by security.

Part way through the trial the jury sent a note that they were feeling intimidated by Te Kahika’s supporters sitting in the public gallery.

Further drama was to come when, during counsel closings, it emerged Te Kahika had been posting on Facebook about his trial. One of the posts was critical of the judge.

The following day Te Kahika apologised for the comments made on social media. The posts have since been removed.

It is not Te Kahika’s first time before the court this year. He and supporter Vinny Eastwood were found guilty of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by organising and attending a protest.

The pair were handed short jail sentences in March by Judge Peter Winter, but their lawyers immediately asked for their clients to be granted bail, pending a High Court appeal.

Justice Neil Campbell heard the case on July 31 and has reserved his decision. It is yet to be released.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Vinny Eastwood was arrested during an anti Covid-lockdown protest.

Eastwood attended Te Kahika’s District Court trial but was escorted from court after the Crown closing address. He then went on social media.

He said he had been “kicked out of court for the suspicion of recording” but his phone was searched and nothing was found.

Eastwood also made comments about the judge.

Following the verdicts, Detective Inspector Warren Olsson said any breach of the Electoral Act is taken very seriously by the police.

“This is a timely example that candidates understand the importance of filing accurate information with the Electoral Commission about donations and expenses.”