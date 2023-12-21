Emergency incident unfolding at Auckland South Corrections Facility
Police are responding to an emergency incident unfolding at a men’s prison in South Auckland.
The prison, privately run by Serco, is on Kiwi Tamaki Rd in Wiri.
A police spokesperson said police are responding to the incident and will provide updates proactively.
Corrections, Serco and Hato Hone St John have been approached for comment.
The high security prison was opened in 2015 and holds up to 960 sentenced prisoners.
