Prisoner dead, another injured after stabbing in Wiri prison kitchen

A prisoner has died and another is injured after being stabbed in a prison kitchen.

The incident unfolded at Auckland South Corrections Facility. The prison, privately run by Serco, is on Kiwi Tamaki Rd in Wiri.

A Serco spokesperson said an inmate assaulted the two prisoners and one remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The perpetrator has been secured, segregated and will be transferred to another prison,” the spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, said police were notified at around 11.40am of a serious incident inside the men’s prison.

“One man was found unresponsive and was worked on by medical staff, but sadly he has died at the scene.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The prison is in lockdown.

Adkin said a homicide investigation had now been launched with one person assisting police with inquiries.

Police are at the prison and are actively investigating and the Serco spokesperson said it will ensure all evidence, including CCTV video is provided to police.

“Assaults in prison are illegal, unacceptable and we do not tolerate them. Any perpetrators should expect to face criminal charges as well as prison disciplinary processes. All incidents are reported to the police. We will cooperate fully with all investigations into this incident,” the Serco spokesperson said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner for investigation and Serco will carry out a review.

Staff and prisoners are being provided with support.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he’d been informed there’d been an incident at Serco but hadn’t been briefed fully.

Mitchell said he had no reason to doubt Serco and the service it's providing, despite the serious incident .

Corrections Association president Floyd du Plessis earlier told Stuff the prison has been placed in lockdown and there is no communication in or out.

The lockdown stops movement and communications in or out, du Plessis said.

The high security prison was opened in 2015 and holds up to 960 sentenced prisoners.