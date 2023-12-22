Homicide invesitgation launched after death of Hastings man

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died after suffering a head injury in Hastings. (File photo)

Police have started a homicide investigation following the death of a man who was critically injured in an alleged assault in Hastings in the early hours of Wednesday.

The 24-year-old man had suffered a serious head injury in the alleged assault, which occurred in the vicinity of Jellicoe Street and Hood Street at around 3am.

He was flown to Wellington Hospital where he underwent surgery.

He died in hospital on Thursday.

Supplied The 24-year-old man had suffered a serious head injury in the alleged assault, which occurred in the vicinity of Jellicoe Street and Hood Street at around 3am on Wednesday.

Police said they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged assault, or anyone who was in the Jellicoe Street/Hood Street area at the time and may have information which could assist their enquiries.

They would also like to hear from any Jellicoe Street residents who may have relevant CCTV footage.

Anyone who may be able to assist should either call 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.