Violent abuser gets no sentence discount for second use of same cultural report

Jermahl Carroll's partner has suffered violent abuse at his hands. He's received three sentences for offending against her since 2021.

How many times should an offender get a discounted sentence due to the contents of a cultural report?

It’s a vexing, and increasingly common, question being asked of judges.

The virtues or otherwise of cultural reports (which vary greatly in quality, cost and length) – also known as Section 27 reports – have been well traversed, and the new government has vowed to curb their use.

A recent case in Hastings dealt with the issue of how much weight should be given to an offender’s cultural report when he had reoffended.

The offender was Jermahl Carroll, a 37-year-old man with a substantial history of violence, including 15 convictions for assault, and 14 for breaching a protection order.

He served short jail sentences in 2020 and in 2021 for assaults on his partner.

Carroll appeared before Gordon Matenga, pictured, in May 2022.

In May 2022, Carroll appeared before Judge Gordon Matenga for sentencing on a charge of assaulting the same partner, three charges of breaching a protection order, and one charge of breaching prison release conditions.

Matenga sentenced Carroll to 13 months imprisonment after accepting his remorse and giving him a 15 per cent discount for the factors contained in a cultural report.

The cultural report, written by Dr Jarron Gilbert, outlined a number of factors in Carroll’s background that may be linked to his offending, including considerable violence in childhood, and intergenerational incarceration.

Because he’d served time on remand, Carroll was released from prison on June 15, 2022.

Less than two months later, at around 6am on August 9, 2022, Carroll went to is ex-partner’s home, woke and tried to kiss her as she lay in bed with their son. The woman told Carroll she didn’t want to be in a relationship any more. He punched her twice, hard, in the back of the head then stabbed her on the top of her head with his car keys, causing her head to bleed.

The virtues or otherwise of cultural reports (which vary greatly in quality, cost and length) – also known as Section 27 reports - have been well traversed.

A few hours later, Caroll returned to the woman’s address and blocked her car in the driveway with his, while she was trying to leave the address. He punched her doors and windows and tried to pull the windows down to gain access. He fled when she phoned 111. He phoned the woman constantly, telling her he was “going to chuck her in the boot, rub shit all over her, and take her out, with him”.

There were similar incidents over the following three days, with Carroll abusing and threatening the woman and trying to break into her home. She had a family safety alarm, which she used and he fled.

On the morning of August 15, 2022, Carroll turned up at the woman’s home again. He took the family safety alarm, telling her he was taking it, so she could not activate it. Police found Carroll and arrested him on August 18. He attempted to flee and had to be subdued.

For this round of offending Carroll was charged with assault with a weapon, assault on a person in a family relationship, nine charges of breaching a protection order, one charge of resisting arrest and one charge of breach of release conditions.

Judge Russell Collins sentenced Carroll in May 2023.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced in the Hastings District Court by Judge Russell Collins in May 2023.

Judge Collins summarised the woman’s victim impact statement and noted a Corrections pre-sentence report which disclosed a significant amount of victim-blaming by Carroll.

The judge considered various other aggravating and mitigating factors before sentencing Carroll to three years and four months imprisonment.

Before handing down the sentence, Collins acknowledged the contents of Dr Gilbert’s cultural report, and noted that Carroll had received a material discount for this when he was sentenced 12 months earlier.

He emphasised the importance of protecting the complainant and did not give Carroll any discount for the contents of the cultural report.

Carroll appealed the decision. His appeal was heard by Justice Matthew Palmer in the High Court at Napier in September.

Judge Collins summarised the woman's victim impact statement and noted a Corrections pre-sentence report which disclosed a significant amount of victim-blaming by Carroll.

His appeal, argued by his lawyer Eric Forster, raised two issues. Firstly, he claimed Collins’s starting point was too high and that an uplift to the sentence for breaches of a protection order was too high. Justice Palmer dismissed these, and noted Collins could have reasonably arrived at a higher starting point and imposed a greater uplift, given the gravity of the offending.

Secondly, Forster argued that Collins erred by not awarding a discount for the factors outlined in the cultural report. Forster said Carroll’s background of deprivation had made him less adaptive and less mature, with a lack of emotional intelligence and an inability to regulate his behaviour, which was a causative link to the offending. He said a discount of between 10 and 25 per cent was warranted.

Crown lawyer Michael Blaschke disagreed and said “there will be a point at which background factors no longer assist in explaining offending and where other sentencing goals become more important, depending on the facts”.

Justice Matthew Palmer heard Carroll's appeal in the High Court at Napier in September. His judgment, made last month, has recently been release.

Justice Palmer outlined case law and the importance of considering an offender’s background when sentencing. He noted the complexity of factors that affected human behaviour and examples of personal circumstances that could lead to discounts.

He also noted the clear causal link between Carroll’s childhood experience of violence, physical and sexual abuse, parental incarceration, and his offending, which came about in part due to his reduced agency and “his lessened ability to rationally choose optimal and pro-social behaviour”.

All of this was instrumental in his receiving a 15 per cent discount for the family violence offences in May 2022.

But Palmer said Carroll’s latest offending had not been purely instinctive; he’d made an effort to turn up at the woman’s home, and by taking the family safety alarm had demonstrated an intention to offend again in the future.

The evidence cast doubt on whether Carroll’s agency was reduced, Palmer said.

He said that if a discount was justified due to matters covered in the cultural report, it would need to be less than the discount he received at earlier sentencing, and a discount in the range of zero to eight per cent may have been appropriate.

“Here, given the aggravating factors, I have found that the starting point could have been greater, a further uplift could have been available for Mr Carroll’s previous related criminal history, and another uplift could have been given for being on post-release conditions at the time of the offending,” Palmer said.

“Given those factors, even if a full eight per cent discount should have been made for personal circumstances, the sentence imposed was within the range available to the Judge. The sentence imposed was not manifestly excessive,” he said.

The appeal was dismissed.