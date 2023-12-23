Man guilty of Covid-19 lockdown breach warned after saying judge would be 'hung in the street'

Anti-lockdown organiser Vinny Eastwood was arrested by police in Auckland.

An anti-Covid lockdown protester was warned about his behaviour after posting a video online in which he spoke of a judge being “hung in the street”.

Vinny Eastwood was found guilty of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by organising and attending a protest, following a trial at the Auckland District Court in December 2022.

Eastwood was convicted along with conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika.

The pair were handed short jail sentences in March, but their lawyers immediately asked for their clients to be granted bail, pending an appeal being heard in the High Court.

Days before the appeal was to be heard, Eastwood posted a video on his Facebook page featuring him and two others talking about his court case.

One of the others in the video thanked Eastwood and hoped he would make another appearance.

Eastwood responded: “Next time you see me, the judge who sentenced us will have been hung in the street,” before laughing.

A woman on the video says: “Don’t say that. You want this to stay up.”

Eastwood responded: “I can dream, I can dream, can’t I? I’m not going to let them kill my dreams, god-damn it,” before laughing.

The woman invited him to do another interview after his appeal was heard.

In a statement, a spokesman confirmed police followed up on the comments soon after the video was posted in July.

“The individual was identified and spoken to by police, and warned about his behaviour.”

On Friday, Justice Neil Campbell released his appeal decision. He declined to quash Eastwood and Te Kahika’s convictions but allowed the sentence appeal and discharged them.

Eastwood did not respond to an approach for comment from Stuff.

The court heard Eastwood has since got a job with a broadcaster in Texas which transmits a blend of comedy and conspiracy content.

Stuff also asked the Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu if the matter had been referred to him and court security.

His office said they would not be commenting.