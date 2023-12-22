Large amount of cannabis found in baby's cot during searches in Hawke's Bay

Cannabis and cash found at Hastings and Napier properties on Friday.

Police found a large amount of cannabis in a baby’s cot in Hawke’s Bay on Friday morning.

The cannabis and a sum of cash were found during a series of search warrants in Napier and Hastings this morning.

The search warrants were undertaken following an investigation by Eastern District’s Organised Crime Group into large scale cannabis dealing in Hawke’s Bay, with links to the local Mongrel Mob.

The cannabis located has a street value of approximately $300,000. A large amount of the cannabis was located in a baby’s cot in a child’s bedroom.

Three people – two men aged 28 and 30 and a 24-year-old woman – have been arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for supply.

They will appear in Hastings District Court on January 3, 2024.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with possession of MDMA for supply.

He will appear in Napier District Court on January 9, 2024.

Police encouraged anyone with information about drug activity in their neighbourhood or community to contact them. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.