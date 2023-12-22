36-year-old concrete worker charged after fatal stabbing in Christchurch

A man was found dead at Wycola Park in Hei Hei early on Friday morning.

A 36-year-old concrete worker has been granted interim name suppression after appearing in court Friday facing a single charge of assault made by police in Christchurch investigating a homicide.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were called to the car park of Wycola Park in Hei Hei around 1.50am, where a man in his late 20s was located dead with stab wounds.

Another man, 36, was at that location and was taken into custody. Judge Jane Farish remanded him in custody in the Christchurch District Court hearing on Firday afternoon.

Duty lawyer Stephen Hembrow did not seek bail on his behalf. He noted that the charge currently in place was likely a holding charge and may be subject to change.

Police enquiries were ongoing to formally identify the man and advise his next of kin.

"Police would like to reassure locals that this was an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any risk to the public."

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Police investigate a serious incident at Wycola Park in Hei Hei, Christchurch.

Cordons remained in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in Hei Hei as officers continue their investigation.

The cordon was near the local community centre, a preschool and a playground. Medical equipment and a blue tarpaulin can be seen on the ground near a playground.

The man in custody would reappear at the Christchurch District Court in January.