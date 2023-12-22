36-year-old man in custody after fatal stabbing in Christchurch

A man was found dead at Wycola Park in Hei Hei early on Friday morning.

A 36-year-old man is in custody as police in Christchurch launch a homicide inquiry.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were called to the car park of Wycola Park in Hei Hei around 1.50am, where a man in his late 20s was located dead with stab wounds.

Another man, 36, was at that location and was taken into custody. He was assisting police with inquiries and officers were not seeking anyone else at this stage.

Inquiries were ongoing to formally identify the man and advise his next of kin.

"Police would like to reassure locals that this was an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any risk to the public."

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Police investigate a serious incident at Wycola Park in Hei Hei, Christchurch.

Cordons remained in place and the public can expect to see an increased Police presence in Hei Hei as officers continue their investigation.

The cordon was near the local community centre, a preschool and a playground. Medical equipment and a blue tarpaulin can be seen on the ground near a playground.