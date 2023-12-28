Auckland man beaten, punched in face after children and teens allegedly broke into his home

Some residents of Remuera’s Ohinerau St were horrified to learn of the incident that played out on their street.

“He was being chased by a group of kids. He had a huge, swollen eye. He had his hand up, and he was screaming for help.”

A 10-year-old eyewitness was petrified to see the horrific incident unfolding on Remuera’s Ohinerau St following a home invasion when a group of boys – as young as 11 – allegedly broke into a house and assaulted the property owner on Wednesday at around 9pm.

The girl, who, along with her mother, were visiting someone in the neighbourhood, said the man ran towards them asking for help.

“He said ‘help me, help me’. He said: ‘Can I use your phone to call 111.

“And then we saw a group of boys running away. Probably, they were going down the train station,” said the girl.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The property owner tried to stop the group of boys when they attempted to flee the property. The man was later assaulted by one of the boys.

“It’s terrifying to think such young children could do this,” said the girl's mother, who did not want their names used for safety reasons.

Another neighbour, who also requested anonymity, said the couple, probably in their 50s, left for a walk in the evening and when they came back after 40 minutes they found their house window and garage door open.

“It seems the young boys got into the house from an open window on the second level.”

The neighbour said the man chased the boys.

”They [the couple] found a group of boys in their house and the man ran after them to confront them.

“When he did not return home, his distressed wife knocked on my door asking if I saw her husband.

“We soon saw police and found the man being treated by an ambulance.”

The neighbour said they heard the alarm go off around 8:30pm but did not see anything happening on the street.

STUFF Burglaries are mainly committed by opportunist offenders, who prey on easy targets with unlocked doors or windows. (First published September 2019)

“Well, most people in the neighbourhood are on holiday and the burglar alarms often go off.”

Neighbour Amanda Gao said Remuera was one of the safest neighbourhoods in Auckland.

“I never imagined anything like this could happen here in Remuera as I thought my neighbourhood was pretty safe.

“There is a need for people to be more aware and vigilant, as it shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

Police said five boys aged between 11 and 13 were arrested.

Senior Sergeant David Mayes, relieving Auckland City east area prevention manager said: “When confronted, the suspects attempted to flee. The property owner tried to stop the suspects and was assaulted by one of them.”

Those involved ran from the area. Police, with the help of the Eagle helicopter and the police dog unit, were able to find and apprehend the five suspects without incident.

The five boys have been referred to Youth Aid in relation to the burglary and the associated assault, Mayes said.

The homeowner was taken to hospital as a precaution, and treated for minor injuries.

Mayes cautioned against intervening when a property crime was being committed.

"In general, the best thing to do is to avoid a confrontation, maintain observations, and call police," Mayes said.