Loud bangs heard during armed burglary of Michael Hill store in Auckland

Two masked men armed with hammers burgled a Michael Hill store at LynnMall.

Loud bangs were heard as two masked men used hammers during an aggravated burglary of a Michael Hill store in Auckland.

Customers were seen running away as the men smashed glass display cabinets and took off with jewellery during the incident at LynnMall about 11.15am on Saturday.

Police confirmed the men got away with “a number of items” from the jeweller before fleeing in a Toyota Mark X that had been stolen from Massey earlier in the day.

A woman who was in the LynnMall food court at the time said she heard a loud bang, which she initially thought was a gunshot.

By the time she realised what was happening, there was “glass everywhere”.

“The hammer was so loud.”

Security guards surrounded Michael Hill, but appeared powerless against the men, who were threatening them with hammers, she said, adding that bystanders threw their cellphones at the men.

Chris Reeder/Stuff The offenders fled the scene in a car that had been stolen earlier in the day.

She described the shopping centre as “semi-busy” at the time, but customers quickly “scattered away”.

The incident had left her feeling shaken.

“It was pretty scary.”

Anyone with information which may assist police identify and locate the offenders is asked to phone 105, quoting event number P057252900.

Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

In 2022, after a spate of smash and grabs, Michael Hill was forced to bolster its security with fog cannons, security guards, personal alarms for staff and a DNA spray machines, which spray thieves with a substance that allows police to link them to a crime up to six weeks later.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Michael Hill's Takapuna store on the North Shore was hit for the fourth time in recent months, but offenders were greeted by empty cases (Video first published 5 October, 2022).

Many of the robberies happened in broad daylight.

In April 2023, the jeweller permanently closed its most frequently targeted store in Takapuna.