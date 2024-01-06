What we know so far about the fatal birthday party shooting in Lower Hutt

39-year-old Rawiri Zane Wharerau​ was fatally shot outside his home on December 16.

Three weeks on from the fatal shooting of a man outside his home in the Lower Hutt suburb of Stokes Valley, details around what exactly happened remain scarce.

On December 16, 39-year-old Rawiri Zane Wharerau​ was shot dead outside his home on George St following a 50th birthday party.

Wharerau’s brother, who was also shot, was found nearby and has since had to undergo emergency surgery for “life-threatening” injuries.

But three weeks on, no arrests have been made.

According to Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, emergency services were called at around 2.05am and found Wharerau surrounded by people trying to resuscitate him.

The pair were shot during an altercation which had spilt out from the house, where a 50th birthday party was being held, she said.

Members of the Mangu Kaha gang were present, and Whareau was a patched member, but the party was not a gang event.

There is no fear of any gang retaliation or tensions, she added.

David Unwin/Stuff The police investigation has now entered its third week, with no arrests yet made.

Ryan asked those who attended the celebration get in contact “sooner rather than later” – in particular, anyone who knew what the argument was about.

"People there that night will know what happened and help provide answers that can assist this investigation.

"Rawiri’s whānau will spend the coming Christmas grieving the loss of one son as they hope for the recovery of their other son.”

Investigators were working to piece together the events that led to this “tragic” event, and had been speaking with residents in the street and carrying out a scene examination of the property, Ryan said.

Nearby residents told Stuff they were woken up sometime after midnight to three “distinctive” gunshots.

The noise echoed around the neighbourhood, one resident said, and while a lot of fireworks had been set off in the area recently, he knew this was gunshots.

Another neighbour said he had lived on George St for a couple of years, but had never known anything like this to happen before.

“I just heard this yelling after. I couldn’t tell what was being said, but it was just yelling and yelling,” one said.

David Unwin/Stuff The latest development in the case that appears to have stumped detectives is that a gang pad in Stokes Valley has been raided.

The noise didn’t last long before the neighbourhood went silent again, he said.

On Friday, police revealed they had raided a gang pad as part of their investigation.

According to Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears, the warrant was carried out at an address linked to members of the Mangu Kaha gang at around 10am.

While no arrests were made, the warrant and seized items have "advanced" the investigation, Sears said.

David Unwin/Stuff The search warrant and items seized are said to have “advanced” police’s investigation.

"We are making excellent progress with our investigation. I want to thank the community for all the information they have provided to date.

“What is clear from the community’s response to date is that they are sick of the behaviour of these gang members,” he added.

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage from George Street, Delaney Drive, August Street and Amundsen Grove in Stokes Valley from 10pm on Friday December 15 to 5am on December 16 is urged to contact the police.

"We will continue to work hard on behalf of the victim, his family and the wider community to prosecute those responsible.”