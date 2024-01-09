Death in sleepy million dollar street not suspicious, police say

Police at the scene of where the woman's body was found in Bethlehem

Police have now confirmed the death of a woman in Tauranga is not being treated as a criminal investigation.

Officers were called to an Aria View property in Bethlehem around 6:20pm on Sunday, January 7, where the woman was located deceased.

The house was placed under guard overnight and CIB officers returned in the morning on January 8 to investigate what police described as an “unexplained death”.

The quiet cul-de-sac is in the upmarket residential suburb of Bethlehem, where houses fetch over a million dollars.

The death has now been referred to the coroner, police confirmed to Stuff.

Police call deaths “unexplained” when the circumstances of death are not immediately clear, so police need to make further inquiries to help determine what happened.

This could include a scene examination, talking to people close to the person, checking medical records amongst other inquiries, said a police spokesperson.

An unexplained death may be turned over to a coroner to determine the cause, as in this case, or if police uncover information to suggest there may be something suspicious, then a criminal investigation will commence.