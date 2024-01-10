Police appeal for witnesses after 'vicious assault' in Napier

Police are looking for a motorbike helmet as part of their investigation. (File photo)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “vicious assault” in Napier on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Detective Todd Lee, police were called to Latham Street just after 3pm and found a victim who had sustained critical injuries.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this attack, and anyone in the Latham Street area who may have CCTV footage,” Lee said.

The alleged offender is described as a male in his mid-20s, of slim build, with short hair.

He was wearing dark clothing and fled the area on a motorbike after the attack.

Police are also seeking the motorbike helmet worn by the alleged attacker, which was taken from him by a concerned onlooker in an attempt to prevent him from leaving.

A scene examination has been completed and police will continue to have a presence in the area.

Anyone with information that may assist police in locating the offender is asked to call 105 and reference event number P057384570.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The victim remains in hospital.