Massive haul of Blueberries stolen from trees

The pickers arrived at Bay Blue blueberries on January 4 to find the trees had been stripped.

What appears to have been a well planned and executed raid, possibly over several nights, has seen hundreds of kilograms of blueberries plundered from a Hastings orchard.

Marian Hirst of Bay Blueberries said the plants were assessed on the evening of January 1 as being ready for picking on January 4.

“When the team went in early on the 4th I got a phone call to say ‘You better come and have a look at this. There’s something very wrong’,” she said.

Hirst said hundreds of kilograms from about 700 plants had vanished.

“It would have been hours of work. If we took in 10 experienced pickers and a supervisor, it would have taken them eight hours,” she said.

The thieves had run their hands down the bushes, taking every berry; those that were ripe, the nearly ripe, and the green.

“The problem is that we have our varieties planned, so we always have fruit on the counter and in the market. At this time of year there’s just this one variety that ripens. We had been picking it very carefully, to ensure it lasted until the next crop comes in,” Hirst said.

“The thieves have taken all the berries from what would have been the next three picks. They’ve stripped it. I don’t know how else to describe it.’’

She believed the theft would have occurred at night time when it would be least obvious.

The impact had been huge, she said. There was the loss of earnings, which she was not willing to disclose other than to say it was “considerable”, but also the lack of employment for the pickers for those days that were lost.

“There’s a ripple effect. Our gate sales and the farmers’ markets will have empty shelves so the customers are disappointed, and the workers and packhouses and us, our family, are also impacted.’’

In Cyclone Gabrielle the company lost 70% of last year’s crop “so we really are in survival mode trying to recover here”.

“Given what has happened, we’ve actually started picking what we can of the next crop now, just to ensure we have some available,” she said.

It was not the first time Hirst had been struck by berry theft. In December 2021, a truckload of strawberries was stolen from a different site.

Fruit on trees could not be insured, so no claim could be made for the losses, Hirst said.

There are cameras and lights on the property, but the thieves managed to avoid being filmed.

Hirst said she was now purchasing more cameras and lights.

Police had been informed and “they will be very interested in hearing from anyone offered fruit”.

“We are not the only grower to be hit by theft. There’s possibly someone doing this to order or making a business out of it,” she said.