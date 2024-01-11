One arrested after massive brawl in south Auckland

A group of people were reportedly fighting at around 12.40am at an address in Rata Vine Drive, where one person was also allegedly seen in possession of a firearm, said a police spokesperson.

Police have arrested one person and recovered an air rifle following a fight in the south Auckland suburb of Wiri on Wednesday night.

A group of people were reportedly fighting at around 12.40am Thursday at an address in Rata Vine Drive, where one person was also allegedly seen in possession of a firearm, police said.

”The police Eagle helicopter was deployed to assist units on the ground and police voice appealed for the occupants of the property to exit.

“As a precaution, armed staff were present and approached the address where a man was deemed assaultive.

“Police were able to apprehend the man using non-lethal force.”

A Manukau resident, who didn’t want to be named due to security reasons, said at least 15 people were violently fighting at an address in Wiri Manukau.

“This altercation looked extremely violent and has resulted with at least 10 police units and one helicopter and paddy wagon in the street with a home surrounded for ... 45 minutes,” they said in an email to Stuff.

“Neighbours are very concerned.”