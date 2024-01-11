The mystery of the $50k bronze statue stolen from Auckland Botanic Gardens

Before and after: A $50k bronze statue at Auckland Botanic Gardens has been targeted by thieves.

A $50,000 bronze sculpture has been vandalised and multiple pieces stolen from the Auckland Botanic Gardens, according to Auckland Council.

The artwork titled ‘Reservoirs’ was a solar-powered water feature created by South Auckland-based artist Richard Mathieson for the Sculpture in the Gardens’ exhibition in 2021-2022, and later given to the Auckland Botanic Gardens as a gift.

According to manager of visitor services at the gardens, Micheline Newton, thieves dismantled the sculpture overnight on December 30, removing smaller bronze pieces and copper piping from the site.

“On Saturday [December 31], we found seven heavier pieces stashed in foliage nearby.

“We think whoever targeted this artwork may have intended returning the following night to take these large pieces as well,” Newton said.

Auckland Council said the theft was the latest in a spate of attacks on public assets at the Manurewa grounds.

Bronze plaques were also taken before Christmas, and valuable plants are regularly stolen, while a building adjoining the Gardens was stripped of internal fittings, they said.

“It’s disappointing, given all the hard work staff dedicate to ensure these facilities are maintained to such a high standard and our visitors have an exceptional experience.”

Supplied Remnants of the statue were found in foliage nearby.

“If you see suspicious behaviour on site, please inform our staff immediately,” Newton said.

Friends of the Auckland Botanic Gardens president Viv Canham estimated that restoring the Reservoirs sculpture back to its original form would cost thousands of dollars.

“Many Aucklanders have had the privilege of listening to water flow down the curved pools, made with sand moulds using a traditional bronze casting method.

“It’s an incredibly saddening loss – Aucklanders and visitors to our city will miss out, while staff at the Gardens have been dealt yet another blow,” Canham said.

According to a police spokesperson, police were told that a sculpture at the Gardens had been dismantled and parts of it stolen on January 3, although the incident is thought to have happened some time on December 30.

“Police investigated, but unfortunately due to a lack of evidence, CCTV footage, and witnesses, no lines of enquiry were able to be followed,” the spokesperson said.

Information can be provided to police by calling 105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.