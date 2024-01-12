Person in critical condition after alleged stabbing at Auckland McDonald's

A 45-year-old man is set to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday, and another is in hospital with critical injuries, after an alleged grievous assault at a McDonalds on Thursday evening.

Police swarmed the restaurant on Stoddard Road, Wesley, after reports of an alleged stabbing just after 8pm, a police spokesperson said.

“One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where they remain.”

The spokesperson said there is no threat to public safety, as the incident appeared to be isolated between two people in a family relationship.