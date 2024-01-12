20 year-old convicted of manslaughter bailed after breach

Connor Boyd was killed after being run over by a ute driven by another young man.

A 20-year-old convicted for the manslaughter of an 18 year-old in a “pointless teen drama" has been re-bailed after a breach.

The man was found guilty of manslaughter of Connor Boyd, together with a 20-year-old woman who was found guilty of manslaughter as a party, following a trial in the High Court at Auckland in October.

Boyd was run over after falling from a moving car in Auckland’s CBD in the early hours of April 24, 2022, after a night of escalating tensions amongst a group of friends. He died days later from injuries that could not be survived.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared by audio-visual link at the High Court in Auckland on Friday.

The Bail Act prevents Stuff from reporting the arguments and the reasons for the decision.

However, Stuff can report that Justice Christian Whata re-admitted the man to bail with a curfew of 6am to 9.45pm.

The man and woman lost name suppression, following a decision in December 2023 but the woman’s lawyer has indicated an appeal is possible. The possibility of the appeal prevents Stuff from naming the pair.

Evidence at trial

The final moments of Connor Boyd’s life were captured on CCTV camera and formed the centrepiece of the Crown case against the pair.

In closing the case to the jury, prosecutor Claire Paterson said there was a ring of truth in the saying “nothing good ever happens in town after midnight”.

The messy backstory to the night included shifting teenage friendships, one-night stands, overlapping friend groups, drunken grandstanding, but also plain and simple bullying that got out of control and led to the death of Boyd, Paterson said.

“It is utterly regrettable and so tragic that this is what came from something so silly as a teenage friend group one-night stand, particularly that this all had nothing to do with the defendants or Connor...[but] the choices we make have consequences.”

Boyd was further assaulted when the female defendant pushed, kicked and punched him, acts she admitted in court.

The group made up and then dispersed. The defendants left in the man’s Toyota Hilux, and it was while they were on Gore St, they both say that Boyd walked over to the ute, and continued making threatening comments.

The female defendant said she pushed Boyd and then slapped him before the male defendant grabbed onto him and started driving. This all happened in the space of seconds.

Paterson told the jury, Boyd had no safe option from the moment he was grabbed, and the car started moving.

“He has not chosen to be in this situation, he’s quite literally being dragged into it... the reason he had no safe option is because the car never stopped.”

The male defendant admitted grabbing onto Boyd with the intention of driving and holding onto him.

But he claimed he was scared for his safety and the safety of his passengers as Boyd punched him through the car window.

In the CCTV footage, another arm can be seen out the Hilux window grabbing Boyd, but the female defendant repeatedly denied she was holding onto him.

Boyd can be seen running alongside the vehicle and hanging on to the runner board, before he appears to fall and is run over.

“The dangerousness of the driving is shocking. It is so utterly unnecessary.”

After Boyd fell and his head was run over, the defendant made no attempt to stop, saying he was panicked and shocked.

“I thought it had gone over his leg at most. I didn’t think it was as serious.”

He admitted, in hindsight, he should have stopped.

The female defendant called 111 seven minutes after the incident, saying “some dude tried to f... up my boyfriend, he was trying to punch my boyfriend”.

Paterson suggested this was because she was trying to make it look like it was not her or her boyfriend’s fault. She disagreed and said it was because she was freaking out and just wanted to get help for Boyd.

The pair are due to be sentenced on February 16.